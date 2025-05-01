Controversial windfarm plans paused

Elgan Hearn Local Democracy Reporter

Work on processing a planning application for a windfarm that straddles two Welsh counties has been paused until September, councillors have been told.

At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Planning committee on Monday, April 28 councillors were given an update on several projects that are being processed by Welsh Government planning inspectors at PEDW (Planning and Environment Decisions Wales) as Developments of National Significance (DNS).

One of these is an application by German renewable energy giant RWE who want to build up to six wind turbines with a maximum height of 200 metres on land between Abertillery and Abersychan.

The site includes parts of Mynydd James and Gwastad Common and straddles the local authority boundaries of Blaenau Gwent and Torfaen county borough council.

Delay

Planning officer Joanne White said: “Abertillery windfarm has been suspended, so there will be a delay on that prior to examination.

“That’s because we’re waiting for the applicants to submit further information to PEDW.”

Committee chairwoman Cllr Lisa Winnett (Labour) thanked her for the update.

Work on the application had originally been put on pause in March for a six week period up to April 24.

Earlier this month this pause was extended by PEDW for a further 14 week.

PEDW infrastructure case worker, Donna Pryce said: “In line with the published guidance on the DNS process, PEDW considers it appropriate to extend the period of suspension to allow more time for the submission of additional information.

“The determination period will resume on September 1.

RWE have been given a deadline of June 30 to provide the extra information they have been asked to present.

This allows time for further consultation and a publicity period over the summer on the application which will end on August 18.

“Negative” effect

Back in March, Blaenau Gwent planners revealed that they believe the windfarm would have a “negative” effect on the county borough.

As part of the process Blaenau Gwent submitted a Local Impact Report (LIR) which is the council’s opportunity of feeding into the process, by explaining what they think Welsh Government planning inspectors should take careful note of when deciding the application.

Blaenau Gwent planners said in the LIR: “The council has reviewed the submitted information relating to the current proposal and anticipates that the impacts of the development as a whole would be negative.

“In addition, there are concerns raised that the application lacks sufficient information to allow full and reasoned assessments with regard to biodiversity, and cultural heritage.

“In this respect additional information is required before the council can provide a review of how these works would impact on these subject areas. It is requested that these issues be considered prior to determination of the application.”

RWE have held three drop in exhibitions throughout the pre-application consultation period last year to explain their proposals to residents.

RWE say that the wind farm has the potential to generate power equivalent to the needs of approximately 50,000 homes.

In due course a decision will be announced by a Welsh Government cabinet secretary based on the recommendation of a planning inspector.

