Conversion of former gallery approved after initial late night fears addressed

Bruce Sinclair – Local democracy reporter

Plans to convert a former gallery and shop in a Welsh town’s conservation area to a sandwich bar have been approved despite initial concerns raised about late-night antisocial behaviour.

In an application to Pembrokeshire planners, Luke Lawrence sought permission for the change of ues of the vacant former Eastgate Gallery, 132 Main Street, Pembroke to the sandwich bar, which will also offer supplementary hot food.

An officer report said: “There are no external alterations to the building. The takeaway is proposed to be open seven days a week, 8am to 8pm. The application proposes that two to three full-time equivalent employment opportunities would be created.”

Proposal

One objection to the scheme, supported by Pembroke Town Council, was received, raising concerns over the potential of the business being open late at night and potential antisocial behaviour associated with that.

The report added: “The application proposes a change of use to an A3 takeaway with opening hours extending into the evening compared with the previous use as a gallery and shop. This has the potential to negatively affect neighbouring amenity in terms of noise potentially being produced in the evening. In the surrounding area, there are a mixture of facilities, including a pub, chip shop and shop – some of which operate at a later time than that proposed for the takeaway.”

However, the report confirmed the applicant’s agent had confirmed the 8pm close, the report adding: “On this basis, it is considered that permitting these hours for the takeaway would be acceptable, as it is unlikely to have an impact on noise levels over and above those of the nearby buildings. Conditions are recommended to ensure that the business does not operate any later into the night.”

The application was conditionally approved by county planners.

