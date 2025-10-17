Conversion of holiday cottage to hostel for homeless veterans approved

Bruce Sinclair – Local democracy reporter

A call to convert a holiday cottage to a hostel for homeless veterans has been given the go-ahead by county planners.

In an application recommended for approval at the October meeting of Ceredigion County Council’s development management committee, Richard Rose, of Woody’s Lodge, sought permission for the change of use to communal and hostel accommodation at Penlan Farm, Rhydlewis, near Llandysul.

An officer report said: “The application is accompanied by a supporting statement which states, in summary, that the proposal would provide four living units for homeless veterans. The project will provide safe and stable housing, and also serve as a training facility to enhance employability prospects for resident veterans.

“The on-site facilities will support various training programmes, fostering independence and rebuilding lives. The project is part of a charity which has a long-standing history of supporting veterans and addressing homelessness.

“Hostel accommodation falls under planning use class ‘Unique Use’/ ‘Sui Generis’. There is no statutory definition of ‘hostel’ in planning law, however, they are generally understood to provide temporary or transitional accommodation, often with shared facilities and sometimes with support services.

“The duration of stay can vary significantly, while many offer overnight or short-term stays, others accommodate residents for months or even years, especially in the context of homelessness. The proposed development would use the same access with sufficient parking provided within the site.”

It added: “The proposal includes a modest single-storey lean-to extension to the rear of the existing building. The scale and form of the extension is considered appropriate and subordinate to the main building, with no adverse impact on its character or appearance. The site is located in a remote countryside setting and is not visually prominent within the wider landscape.”

It concluded: “The proposed change of use from holiday accommodation to hostel accommodation for homeless veterans is considered acceptable in principle, aligning with both national and local planning policy objectives. The modest physical alterations, remote location, and managed nature of the use ensures there would be no adverse impact on the character and amenity of the area.”

The application was unanimously approved by committee members.