Converted horsebox café serves up huge boost for Royal Welsh fundraiser

Nation Cymru staff

A donated horsebox that’s been transformed into a mobile café has brewed up more than £6,500 for a major fundraising campaign.

The converted catering unit is one of the standout ideas introduced by Susan Jones, finance director at Mona Tractors, who’s leading the drive ahead of Anglesey becoming the feature county at the 2027 Royal Welsh Show.

The horsebox was donated and converted by Ifor Williams Trailers for whom Mona Tractors have been distributors since 2024 and has been fitted out with serving hatches, refrigeration and catering facilities.

The mobile café has proved such a success that it is now being booked for everything from agricultural shows to weddings and garden parties,

According to Susan, every cup of tea and coffee is helping to boost the fundraising total and says the level of community support has been overwhelming as preparations gather pace.

Each year the show, run by the Royal Welsh Agriculture Society, has a different feature county, with each of them taking turns to take responsibility for fundraising.

Susan, whose husband John is the managing director of Mona Tractors, said they were hugely grateful to Ifor Williams Trailers who had volunteered to help the campaign.

She said: “They gave us the horsebox and had it wrapped to make it look fantastic, and fitted it out as a catering unit.

“We are so grateful because it means we can sell refreshments or provide a bar at all sorts of events while promoting the cause.

“We have already been on the road, including at a sheepdog trial in Llanerchymedd, which raised £6,500, and a young farmers’ rally at Anglesey Showground.

“Over the coming months we’ll be out and about, taking our eye-catching trailer to all sorts of events including agricultural shows.

“And at the beginning of September Mona Tractors is moving to a new depot in Ruthin, so we will be taking it there to supply the refreshments.

“We knew it would be useful but didn’t expect to be invited to wedding parties and garden parties too, but it just shows the level of support we have within the community.

“People are so proud of the county and supporting the RWAS that they think of creative ways like this to help us raise funds.

“The converted horsebox is so eye-catching and impressive- everybody loves it.

“It was a very generous gesture and shows how much Ifor Williams Trailers cares about the rural communities it serves.

“Since we became an Ifor Williams dealer, we have not looked back.

“They are a fantastic company to work with and their support for the Royal Welsh Show through sponsorship and their trade stand at the show is enormously appreciated.”

Joe Pardoe, marketing manager at Ifor Williams Trailers, said the family-owned company was thrilled to help the Anglesey fundraisers.

He said: “We were delighted to be able to support the fundraisers by donating the converted horsebox.

“It is wonderful they can make such good use of the unit by taking it round different events and raise as much money as they can.

“The volunteers do a brilliant job for their communities and with Ifor Williams Trailers being such as community-minded company, we were more than happy to help their efforts.

“The Royal Welsh Show is a hugely important occasion for Ifor Williams Trailers and it’s basically a flagship for everything we do.

“It is something we have been going to for many years because our company is deeply rooted in Welsh agriculture.

“It is a great opportunity to meet our customers and celebrate the best of Wales.

“We wish Susan and her team all the success in the world in their fundraising efforts.”

Susan has been on the board of directors at the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society for 27 years and said she was honoured to be selected as the president for the Anglesey feature year.

She said: “Being president will give me the opportunity to fly the flag for those who supply the farming industry, including machinery dealers like us.

The Feature County system means every county gets a chance to show their support for the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society every 12 years.

On Anglesey there are around 400 members and Susan said the interest has been “phenomenal”.

“There is a great deal of enthusiasm on the island for the fundraising, we have had about 50 people turn up each time we have had a meeting.

“What is encouraging is that so many of them are young people and they are very passionate about the Royal Welsh.

“Being the feature county at the show next year allows us in Anglesey to put our stamp on the show and despite being one of the furthest counties from Llanelwedd it gives us a sense of belonging.

“The Royal Welsh is the shop window for Welsh agriculture, it gives a chance to celebrate the best of Wales – its food, drink, livestock, everything, it’s an opportunity for farmers to come away from the farm for a few days, socialize with like -minded people and enjoy themselves whilst also doing business.”

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