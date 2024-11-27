Convicted double killer found guilty of murdering his neighbour

A convicted double killer has been found guilty of the murder of his neighbour following his release from prison.

Brian Whitelock, 57, attacked neighbour Wendy Buckney, 71, with a kitchen knife, a broken table leg and wooden shelving during a sustained assault in her own home.

The bloodstained and naked pensioner was discovered in the living room of her home in Clydach, near Swansea, on August 23 2022.

Jailed for life

Swansea Crown Court heard Whitelock had been jailed for life in 2001 for murder and manslaughter and released from prison in 2018.

He was convicted by a jury who deliberated for around 30 minutes following a two-week-long trial.

Following the guilty verdict, Whitelock shouted at the jury from the dock and had to be escorted from the courtroom.

He said: “I hope you all suffer a brain injury, I hope you all suffer a brain injury. I hope you all suffer what I went through. You are all bang out of order.”

Mr Justice Griffiths adjourned the case for sentencing on December 20.

‘Disgraceful’

He told the jury: “I apologise for that disgraceful behaviour, you can be quite certain that Mr Whitelock is in a safe place from whence he can do you no harm.”

Ahead of Whitelock’s outburst, the judge had asked if he wanted a barrister to represent him during the sentencing.

The defendant said: “What’s the point?”

During the trial, Christopher Rees KC, prosecuting, said Whitelock had a long-standing drug addiction and history of violence.

Mr Rees said Ms Buckney must have “suffered greatly” at the hands of Whitelock before her death, having sustained multiple stab injuries, sharp force injuries and blunt force injuries.

He added: “You will also hear evidence of sexual assault upon her – whether this was done by the defendant before, during or after his attack upon her is impossible, forensically, to say.”

Whitelock, who represented himself during the trial, told jurors he had no memory of the incident and was suffering from a brain injury at the time after he slipped over while out fishing.

