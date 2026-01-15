Convicted drug dealer ordered to pay back more than £110K after Proceeds of Crime probe

A convicted drug dealer has been ordered to repay more than £110,000 of criminal cash following a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing.

Jacqueline Davies, from Trealaw in Tonypandy, must hand over £112,490 after a court ruled she benefited from her role in laundering money linked to the supply of cocaine.

The 61-year-old was jailed for two years in July 2024 after being found guilty of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and facilitating the acquisition and control of criminal property.

Financial investigators told the hearing that Davies had benefitted by almost £200,000 from her offending.

A confiscation order was imposed for the full amount she profited from, although her current assets totalled just over £112,000 — the amount she must now repay.

Her husband, Byron Davies, from Caerphilly, was also ordered to return illicit funds. He received a suspended 19-month prison term in July 2024 after admitting being concerned in an arrangement to facilitate the acquisition or control of criminal property.

Investigators said he benefitted to the tune of £26,250 from the criminal operation. The court ordered him to repay £6,000 — the value of assets currently available.

The pair were convicted after helping launder money for their sons, who were involved in supplying illegal drugs.

A financial investigator involved in the case welcomed the decision, saying the confiscation orders showed that criminals cannot expect to hold on to cash made through illegal activity.