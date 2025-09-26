Conwy deputy leader steps down

Richard Evans Local Democracy Reporter

Conwy Council’s deputy leader has said she’s stepping down in October, days after the leader announced he was quitting the top job.

Cllr Emily Owen says her last day in her £46,709-a-year role will be on October 8 at a special council meeting at Conwy ’s Coed Pella HQ.

Cllr Charlie McCoubrey will also step away from the helm, leaving his £66,727-a-year position at the same meeting.

The leader told the Local Democracy Reporting Service today (Friday) he was stepping away for his health and family but said leading the authority had been a “huge privilege and an honour”.

At the special meeting, a vote will be taken from all 55 councillors for a new leader, who will then appoint a new cabinet.

Senedd hints

Cllr Owen put a statement out on her LinkedIn account today, hinting she may challenge for the Senedd.

After writing about the challenge as deputy “holding” the First Independent-Labour-Plaid Cymru coalition together, she added: “But these years have also taken their toll.

“Holding a three-way coalition together comes with many challenges, and my cabinet colleagues have worked exceptionally hard throughout. They, too, are dedicated individuals striving to do their very best in extraordinary circumstances.

“Their political support and friendship over the last three and a half years has been invaluable, and I thank Charlie from the bottom of my heart for giving me this opportunity and space to grow as a leader.”

She added: “With the Senedd elections next year, I believe it is the right time to step aside as I focus on taking the fight of local government up a level, and allow the new leader to choose their cabinet who will guide Conwy through the challenges ahead.”

“Period of reflection”

In the same statement, she said: “Earlier this week, Charlie announced his decision to step down as leader of CCBC. After a period of reflection, I have decided that I will not be putting myself forward for cabinet under new leadership.

“The past three and a half years have been both the greatest privilege and the steepest learning curve of my career.

“When I first took on this role in May 2022, the budget gap stood at around £5m. By that September, it had risen to £35m. Nothing could have prepared me for the scale of the challenge in closing that gap.”

She added: “Much of this was driven by circumstances entirely beyond our control: the impact of Liz Truss’s budget on the economy, soaring utility costs, the rising cost of living, and growing demand on services because of it.

“Despite this, I am extremely proud of how we navigated those times – always putting vulnerable people at the heart of our decisions, however difficult they were.” The special council meeting will take place on Wednesday, 8 October.