Conwy Valley railway line to close for four weeks

10 Sep 2025 2 minute read
Photo Transport for Wales

The Conwy Valley railway line will close for four weeks at the end of this month.

The route between Blaenau Ffestiniog and Llandudno Junction will close on Monday 29 September and reopen again on Sunday 26 October.

Network Rail has said a replacement bus service will be provided during this period.

Extreme weather 

The line described as “hugely important” for tourism and the local economy has been plagued by disruption over the last ten years with over 500 days of closures recorded.

The latest closure is taking place to allow tree surgeons to remove high-risk trees in the hopes of minimising delays and closures due to extreme weather.

Services

Member of the Senedd for Aberconwy Janet Finch-Saunders said: “I welcome Network Rail’s continued investment in the Conwy Valley Railway Line.

“Throughout the summer I have been engaging with residents the length of the Conwy Valley about how train services can be improved.

“The passion for the service and positive ideas for the future are phenomenal.

“However, if we are to work towards achieving rail services that better suit our communities, we need the line to be resilient, so I welcome this significant project.”

