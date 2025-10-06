Conwy woman makes history with UK’s highest dialysis on Yr Wyddfa

A woman from Conwy has made history after receiving dialysis on the summit of Yr Wyddfa, raising awareness of organ donation and the importance of transplant support.

Julie McGrath, 61, scaled new heights by receiving dialysis at the summit, in what is thought to be the highest altitude a patient has been dialysed in the UK.

Julie was diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease at the age of 45, and was told a few years ago that she would need to begin dialysis.

Treatment

Dialysis is a form of treatment that replicates the work of healthy kidneys by removing waste, excess fluid, and toxins from the blood.

Thanks to a home dialysis kit, Julie is able to carry out her treatment in the comfort of her own home, giving her greater independence and even the ability to travel on holiday with her partner.

As part of Organ Donation Week, which ran from Monday 22nd to Sunday 28th September 2025, she took on her most ambitious dialysis session yet – completing it at the top of Yr Wyddfa during the annual Organ Donation Walk.

The walk was organised by specialist organ donation nurses from across Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board. Nearly 100 supporters joined the event this year.

‘Live your life to the fullest’

Julie said: “I wanted to do this to give something back to Ysbyty Gwynedd’s Renal Team for all the support they have given me. It was also about raising awareness of dialysis and transplant – and showing that even when you’re on treatment, you can still live your life to the fullest.”

Lead Renal Nurse Sarah Hirst-Williams praised both her colleagues and the patient’s determination, saying: “This was a huge achievement and a real first for our team.

“I am so proud of the renal staff who made this possible and want to thank her for her incredible support in raising awareness of kidney disease, dialysis, and the importance of organ donation.”

Specialist Organ Donation Nurse Abi Roberts added: “It was fantastic to see nearly 100 people come out to support this year’s walk. Events like this are so important to keep the conversation about organ donation going – and we encourage everyone to have those vital discussions with their loved ones.”