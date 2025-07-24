Conwy’s new Reform leader hits back following criticism

Richard Evans – Local democracy reporter

Conwy’s new Reform leader has hit back at criticism after two Llandudno councillors jumped ship from the Tory party.

Yesterday it was reported that Llandudno councillors Louise Emery and Tom Montgomery resigned from the Conservative party and joined Reform UK.

This decision led to a backlash from Aberconwy’s Conservative MS Janet Finch-Saunders, who called on the pair to resign, arguing there must be a by-election to re-elect the seats on both Conwy County Council and Llandudno Town Council.

Other criticism followed from Labour too, with fellow Llandudno councillor Mandy Hawkins going on record suggesting Reform could privatise the NHS.

Speaking to the local democracy reporting service today (Thursday), Cllr Emery defended her position, as well as that of Cllr Montgomery, as the new Reform Conwy leader.

‘Overwhelmed’

“The last 24 hours we have been totally overwhelmed by the support that we have received from residents and supporters,” she said.

“Despite this we have seen the classic mudslinging, misinformation, and school-ground name calling from the usual suspects in both Labour and Tory camps.

“The sudden interest in by-elections from Janet Finch-Saunders MS and Cllr Mandy Hawkins is fascinating. Particularly when you consider that both have been silent over the last three years when three councillors have left the Labour group whilst remaining councillors. Where were these calls for by-elections then?

“It seems that both of their comments are less about genuine concern for democratic values and everything to do with political point scoring. Also, we have to call out the misinformation coming from the Labour party that we or Reform are interested in privatising the NHS.

“Labour have said that the NHS was going to be privatised by the Conservatives time and time again. And guess what, the NHS hasn’t been privatised, and Reform UK isn’t going to privatise the NHS. Let’s stop using the NHS as a political football to scare people into voting for Labour.

“We are open to new ideas about how we save the NHS because neither the Conservatives and more so Labour in Wales have delivered for people. We want a health service that works first and foremost for patients and is free at the point of use.

“We can disagree. We can debate on the issues. We can stand up for what we believe in. But let’s leave the name calling and misinformation out of it because our residents deserve better.”

‘Delighted’

She added: “I’d be delighted to hear from any cabinet members who wanted to join the Reform party.”

It emerged yesterday too, that Old Colwyn councillor David Carr is also a member of Reform UK, despite being an independent councillor.

Cllr Carr has declared his membership on his council profile website page.

The local democracy reporting service attempted to contact Cllr Carr for a comment.

The local democracy reporting service also contacted all Conwy cabinet members to ask if they might be members of undeclared political parties, which included Reform UK.

Cabinet members Charlie McCoubrey, Emily Owen, Julie Fallon, Cathy Augustine, Penny Andow, Geoff Stewart, Nigel Smith, Goronwy Edwards, and Chris Cater all denied being members of any party than that declared.

Cllr Cathy Augustine gave the strongest response to the question.

She said: “My values and principles are such that everything to do with Reform UK is anathema to me. My only involvement with Reform will be to oppose them and their vile, divisive views at every opportunity.”

Deputy leader Cllr Emily Owen also said: “I can categorically and firmly put on record that my values and principles do not remotely align with that of Reform UK, and I want absolutely nothing to do with them.”

The local democracy reporting service is awaiting a response from Plaid Cymru councillor Dilwyn Roberts.

