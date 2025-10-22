Cookery classes help people recovering from alcohol misuse

People living with long-term alcohol problems are learning to cook thanks to a new project that addresses the poor nutrition and social isolation often linked to alcohol misuse.

The Feeding Recovery project is being delivered in Swansea and Cardiff by Barod and the Nelson Trust, two organisations that support people in recovery from substance use who are ready to make positive changes to their lives.

Positive activities

During a visit to Swansea, Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing Sarah Murphy met people taking part and praised the project’s impact. “Feeding Recovery is one of a range of schemes to encourage people to take part in positive activities and reduce social isolation,” she said.

“The project is about more than just alcohol – it offers a model for services supporting people facing a range of challenges in their lives. Getting involved in group activities such as cookery classes can make a huge difference to people’s recovery.”

The initiative is supported by Alcohol Change UK, which has received more than £7,000 of Welsh Government funding to expand the scheme, alongside its £150,000 annual grant. This has enabled the project to grow beyond Swansea into Cardiff, where the Nelson Trust now offers sessions at its centre for vulnerable women.

Holistic support

Caroline Phipps, Chief Executive of Barod, said the classes demonstrate the value of holistic support: “By working together, we can ensure people on their recovery journey from alcohol and drugs receive the person-centred support they need to rebuild their health, wellbeing and futures.”

Alcohol Change UK has compiled its findings in a Feeding Recovery Handbook, available in English and Welsh, to help other organisations replicate the approach.

Andrew Misell, the charity’s Director for Wales, said: “We know many people who drink heavily over the long term don’t eat enough, as alcohol pushes other things aside. Projects like this show how cooking and eating together can help people eat better and make new friends.”