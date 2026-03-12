Cooper flies to Gulf in show of solidarity amid Iranian bombardment

The Foreign Secretary’s visit is the first to the region by a UK minister since the outbreak of war at the end of February.

Yvette Cooper arrived in Saudi Arabia on Thursday in a show of solidarity with Britain’s Gulf allies as Iran continued to fire missiles and drones at its neighbours.

Her arrival in Riyadh came hours after Saudi Arabia said it shot down one drone targeting the capital’s diplomatic quarter, and another heading for an oil field in the east of the country.

Ms Cooper’s visit is expected to discuss British cooperation with the Gulf on addressing the crisis and the impact of rising oil prices.

She said: “The situation in the Middle East remains highly volatile, and our priority is the safety and security of British people, alongside supporting our partners across the region who face continuing strikes.

“This why it is so important for me to be here in Saudi Arabia – an essential partner for the UK in the Gulf who have been targeted by reckless attacks by the Iranian regime, and who have supported British nationals to come home and who are working to maintain energy security and supply.”

She is also expected to thank Saudi Arabia for its work helping British nationals leave the Gulf.

Commercial flights have continued to operate out of the country throughout the crisis, despite intermittent closures of Riyadh’s airport.

Some Britons stranded in Kuwait and Bahrain, where airspace remains closed, have made the journey overland to leave the region via Saudi Arabia.

But a significant number are thought to still be in Qatar, where repatriation flights are available but have become harder to get a seat on, while the impending Eid celebration is reducing availability of flights from Riyadh.

Some UK nationals now report running short of medication or money as they spend longer in the region than expected.

On Thursday, Ms Cooper visited staff at the British embassy in Riyadh to thank them for their work helping British nationals in the Gulf.

They included members of the Foreign Office’s rapid deployment team, scrambled to the region the day after the war began to assist in the consular effort.

Some 63,000 British nationals have already returned from the region, which Ms Cooper said was a “huge tribute” to the consular team’s work.

Meanwhile, the cost of living remains a major concern after the oil price jumped above 100 dollars per barrel again following Iranian attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

The price of oil has since fallen back but remains in the high 90s, threatening higher inflation levels.