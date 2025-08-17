Cooper says Palestine Action ‘more than a regular protest group’

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has labelled Palestine Action more than “a regular protest group” as she defended the group’s proscription as a terrorist organisation.

She said protest and free speech remain “an important part of our democracy” which will “always be protected”, but argued Palestine Action has carried out “an escalating campaign”.

Writing in The Observer, she said: “Some may think it is a regular protest group known for occasional stunts. But that is not the extent of its past activities.”

Counterterrorism

Ms Cooper said counterterrorism intelligence showed the organisation passed the tests to be proscribed under the 2000 Terrorism Act with “disturbing information” about future attacks.

“Protecting public safety and national security are at the very heart of the job I do,” she said. “Were there to be further serious attacks or injuries, the government would rightly be condemned for not acting sooner to keep people safe.”

She said only a tiny minority of people who had protested in support of Palestinian people since the start of the war with Israel had been arrested.

“That is why the proscription of this group is not about protest or the Palestinian cause,” she said.

“In a democracy, lawful protest is a fundamental right but violent criminality is not.”

Arrests

The Metropolitan Police said on Friday more than 700 people have been arrested since the group was banned on July 5.

The force said a further 60 people will be prosecuted for support of Palestine Action, while Norfolk Police said on Saturday 13 people were arrested at a protest in Norwich.

Last week, the Met confirmed the first three charges in England and Wales for offences under the Terrorism Act relating to Palestine Action.

The three people charged were arrested at a protest in Parliament Square on July 5.

More prosecutions are expected in the coming weeks, and arrangements have been put in place “that will enable us to investigate and prosecute significant numbers each week if necessary”, the Met said.

