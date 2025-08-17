Cooper says Palestine Action ‘more than a regular protest group’
Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has labelled Palestine Action more than “a regular protest group” as she defended the group’s proscription as a terrorist organisation.
She said protest and free speech remain “an important part of our democracy” which will “always be protected”, but argued Palestine Action has carried out “an escalating campaign”.
Writing in The Observer, she said: “Some may think it is a regular protest group known for occasional stunts. But that is not the extent of its past activities.”
Counterterrorism
Ms Cooper said counterterrorism intelligence showed the organisation passed the tests to be proscribed under the 2000 Terrorism Act with “disturbing information” about future attacks.
“Protecting public safety and national security are at the very heart of the job I do,” she said. “Were there to be further serious attacks or injuries, the government would rightly be condemned for not acting sooner to keep people safe.”
She said only a tiny minority of people who had protested in support of Palestinian people since the start of the war with Israel had been arrested.
“That is why the proscription of this group is not about protest or the Palestinian cause,” she said.
“In a democracy, lawful protest is a fundamental right but violent criminality is not.”
Arrests
The Metropolitan Police said on Friday more than 700 people have been arrested since the group was banned on July 5.
The force said a further 60 people will be prosecuted for support of Palestine Action, while Norfolk Police said on Saturday 13 people were arrested at a protest in Norwich.
Last week, the Met confirmed the first three charges in England and Wales for offences under the Terrorism Act relating to Palestine Action.
The three people charged were arrested at a protest in Parliament Square on July 5.
More prosecutions are expected in the coming weeks, and arrangements have been put in place “that will enable us to investigate and prosecute significant numbers each week if necessary”, the Met said.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
As Chancellor, we’ve heard a lot about Rachel Reeves ‘backing herself into a corner’ on the economy. Well, look at Yvette Cooper backing herself into a corner requiring her resignation on what i admit is a potential grim near future prediction. I dearly hope that this does not come to pass BUT when the ‘Tice terrorist’ vigilante squads hit the streets of England and kill their first innocent victim, she will surely be forced to proscribe Reform UK as a terrorist organisation making it illegal to be a member or supporter of it and of course to be a standing… Read more »
Considering the way Labour have been behaving, they will probably consider merging with Deform and make Garage the Chancellor.
Trust me Amir. My jury is very much out on Labour but because they are the incumbent government, I’m living in possibly misguided hope that they will find their moral compass in the latter half of their stay, which they will have to do to save themselves. They will have to seize all the ground which will destroy Toryform OR go down in history as BEING THEM.
Proscription, if appropriate, should follow the publication of evidence one would have thought.
Without that it looks like massive overreach.
Spot on! I felt so strongly about this, and for the precise reason that you cite, that I e-mailed my MP. It took a while, but I eventually got the rather bland – “if you knew what the minister knows … but in view of possible impending prosecution we can say no more” – response that I rather expected. In fairness to my MP, she’s a back-bench ‘rookie’ elected for the first time last year, so it’s perhaps not unnatural that she follows the official line. But I stick to my own view that it won’t do, and the decision’s… Read more »
Hypocrite Home Secretary Yvette Cooper should learn lessons from history. She as part of war criminal Keir Starmer’s cabinet are not only responsible for supplying apartheid Israel with jet & drone parts including intelligence responsible for the genocide of over 60,000+ innocient Palestinians civilians but the deaths of numerous British aid workers killed trying to save lives. Makes you think who the real terrorists are? And less we forget. Yvette Cooper is in her position as a female Home Secretary because of the Suffrage Movement who in their time used direct action, in some cases violence, that included attacking golf… Read more »
The real terrorists are Hamas. I look forward to their surrender and the release of the hostages so we can have peace and a two-state solution.
The real evil is the zionist government that propped Hamas in the first place to oppose Abbas. Though I agree release the hostages and both Hamas and zionist government resign.
Nothing wrong with zionism. It’s the Jewish homeland and has been for thousands of years. They have a right to be there as do the Arabs etc.
Has it really been their homeland for thousands of years… history seems to tell another story.
Sure Hamas killed, raped, pillaged… about a thousand civilians. Israel… about more than 50,000 and trying to starve out the rest. You don’t wipe out terrorists by becoming terrorists.
1936-2025.
Would we as supporters of the actions of ‘The Penyberth 3’ (who voluntarily yielded themselves up to the local constabulary for their actions) have been branded as ‘terrorists’?
Would Lewis, Valentine and Jones be compared to Hamas in the UK Parliament?
Would Plaid (Genedlaethol) Cymru have been proscribed as ‘a terrorist organisation’?
PAG have always seemed like a deeply unpleasant bunch so it’s great to have seen them curtailed. I also have a bit of sympathy for Cooper here as she can’t give up the other evidence against them on national security grounds.
Palestine Action are no where as unpleasant as the evil zionist government intent on genocide and ethnic cleansing of a semitic Palestinian population.
Nah, PAG are much worse. They wants the Jews to be eradicated and have said so many times, hence why they have rightfully been banned.
We are way beyond the point where anyone takes these people remotely seriously. Starmer, Reeves, Cooper, Nandy et al. Any credibility or shred of integrity forfeited long ago, “they lie and they lie and they lie”. I’ve never known a “government” quite like this and I’ve lived from Wilson to Thatcher to date. It’s poison and will not end well.
Navigating away from decades of neoliberal economics takes time. Ordinary people have paid for Thatcher, Osborne, the 2008 banking crisis and Brexit. That the current government can suddenly switch to a more balanced economy is like stopping an oil tanker and changing course.
The protests against Israel’s Netanyahu are not the problem, being used by an opaque organisation could be.
“Navigating away from decades of neoliberal economics takes time” sic
Than you for that hilarity. If you believe that’s what Reeves “fiscal rules/my friends the bankers” et al and their billionaire hedge funds and finance backers are about then I’m sure you’ll be ecstatic on Christmas day when Santa leaves you that foil wrapped carrot. Just don’t eat it all at once.
The implication is that there is more behind PA than a lot of very well meaning protesters.
There’s a hell of a lot more behind Yvette Cooper. Israel and the Labour Friends of its genocide. Joined at the hip.
Of course Palestine Action is more than a protest group, it’s a direct action group, they do direct action things. Yvette Cooper would have declared the Suffragettes as terrorists and she needs take a good long, hard look in the mirror about her priorities and whether she should be supporting ethnic cleansing or not.
In a just world any “human rights lawyer” who attempts to repressively clamp down on the democratic right to protest would be struck off, removed from political office, and possibly exiled along with his political allies. Maybe we need to be more like Bangladesh for a change.