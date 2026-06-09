Cooper to set out new sanctions on illegal Israeli settlers in West Bank

David Lynch, Press Association Political Correspondent

The Foreign Secretary said the “most notorious individuals” would be targeted by the measures, including “extremist figures in the Israeli cabinet”.

Illegal settlers in the Palestinian West Bank will be hit with new sanctions by Britain and its allies, Yvette Cooper has told the Commons.

The package has been co-ordinated with the UK’s allies in Australia, Canada, France and Norway, who in a joint statement said they aimed to “hold extremist settlers accountable for the horrific levels of settler violence against Palestinian civilians”.

As part of the moves, the UK will impose sanctions on six entities and one individual involved in financing, enabling and carrying out settler violence in the occupied West Bank.

These include The Farms Association, Artzenu and Ahavat Gilad.

In a statement to the Commons, Ms Cooper said: “This is a full package of sanctions under this Labour Government against extremist Israeli settlers.

“We have targeted some of the most notorious individuals, the most significant settler entities, and the extremist figures in the Israeli cabinet who are inciting these acts.

“Today’s measures mean the UK is second to none among international partners in targeting those facilitating and (inciting) settler violence.”

The sanctions come amid ongoing tensions between Iran and Israel, who have both fired strikes against one another despite a ceasefire and calls by US President Donald Trump for restraint.

Ms Cooper also announced that, alongside the package of sanctions, the Charity Commission watchdog has been tasked with investigating UK charities’ links to settlements.

She added the Government had “strengthened” UK business risk guidance “to make it clear and unambiguous, if you are a British citizen or business, you should not conduct any economic and financial activities in illegal Israeli settlements”.

Emily Thornberry, who chairs the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, asked why the Government had only warned UK firms against doing business in Israeli settlements.

The Labour MP for Islington South and Finsbury told the Commons: “The truth is that British companies are bankrolling annexations one settlement at a time.

“Surely, if the Government can recognise that settlements are illegal, then why not just issue a ban on all trade in goods and services with the settlements, rather than more guidance?

“Are we in danger of doing too little too late?”

Ms Cooper replied: “We do not want trade with illegal settlements.

“And we want to deter support for those settlements, and that includes financial engagement and also includes the charitable organisations who should not be engaging as well.”

The Foreign Secretary said the UK wanted to “distinguish between illegal settlements, and trade with businesses and organisations across Israel”.

She added: “We will continue to work with allies on what the practical arrangements are that can ensure that we stand up for international law and against these illegal settlements that are endangering peace.”

Labour MP Melanie Ward (Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy) said 32 UK charities had “funnelled some £28 million to illegal Israeli settlements” over the last five years.

Ms Cooper earlier announced an extra £10 million for the Palestinian Authority over 2026 to help pay salaries and “bolstering” its ability to function.

She said: “The PA faces an enormous fiscal and healthcare crisis because the Israeli government has a stranglehold on the Palestinian economy, including withholding five billion dollars of Palestinian tax revenue.

“That means schools and health facilities struggle to stay open for more than one or two days a week.

“An effective PA is directly in Israel’s interest – it is both utterly wrong and incredibly shortsighted for the Netanyahu government to seek to undermine it at every turn.”

Ms Cooper said she will travel to Paris later this week in advance of the peace-building conference dedicated to advancing a two-state solution.

Callum Miller, the Liberal Democrats’ defence spokesman, called for the Government to ban the Great Israeli Real Estate Event coming to London on Sunday.

Mr Miller said: “Properties in illegal settlements in Gush Etzion are being marketed alongside properties in Israeli cities – this is Palestinian land being advertised, bartered and sold on the streets of our capital.

“So, will the Government intervene to ban the event, unless assurances can be made that no properties in illegal settlements will be advertised?”

Debbie Abrahams, Labour MP for Oldham East and Saddleworth, also said the sale of Palestinian land at the event would be “flouting international law” in London.

Ms Cooper warned businesses “against associating themselves with potential breaches of international law”.

She added: “In terms of the operations within London, we will pursue any issue that we can around anything that might be either in breach of the law or might be issues that we can raise.

“I think that there is a moral responsibility on organisations, whether it be on businesses or other organisations, and particularly on charities, where we have additional enforcement powers, not to support illegal settlements that are not only in breach of international law but are also undermining the regional security and peace.”

Yasmin Quershi, Labour MP for Bolton South and Walkden, also called for the Government to implement an “outright ban on trade” and to stop selling arms to Israel, while Imran Hussain, Labour MP for Bradford East, said the measures announced on Tuesday go “nowhere near far enough”.

Paula Barker, Lorraine Beavers, John Grady, Uma Kumaran and Richard Burgon were also among the Labour backbenchers to press the Government to go further.

Ms Cooper said the Government brought in new restrictions on arms sales, and the UK has been one of the leading countries in introducing sanctions on Israeli government ministers.