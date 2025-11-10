COP30 ‘crucial moment for real-world results’ – Deputy First Minister

Wales’ Deputy First Minister has described COP30 as a “crucial moment” for turning global climate promises into real-world results, urging nations not to retreat from commitments made under the Paris Agreement.

As the UN Climate Change Conference opens today (November 10) in Belém, Brazil, Huw Irranca-Davies – who also holds the climate change portfolio – said Wales was proof that small nations could “lead transformative change on the global stage”.

“Ten years since the Paris Agreement, COP30 marks the point where talk must give way to delivery,” he said. “It’s no longer just about negotiating targets – this is now about delivering results.”

The conference comes at a tense time for international climate cooperation, with global divisions deepened by the re-election of US President Donald Trump, who has once again withdrawn America from the Paris Agreement and backed fossil fuel expansion. Leaders from China and India have also stayed away from this year’s summit.

Despite this fractured backdrop, Mr Irranca-Davies insisted Wales would continue to play its part in global climate leadership. “Climate change affects us all, from flooding in Welsh communities to rising food prices and prolonged heatwaves,” he said. “We are proud to work closely with the UK Government and our international partners – and expect ongoing collaboration from this COP.”

He added: “Small nations don’t just participate in shaping our global future – we lead it. In Wales, we know that when you legislate for the future, act with integrity, and work in genuine partnership, you can punch well above your weight.”

The Deputy First Minister highlighted Wales’ pioneering Well-being of Future Generations Act, which makes long-term sustainability a legal duty, as a model for integrating climate action into all aspects of government.

“Most of the world’s climate action will happen through local and regional efforts,” he said. “That’s why we’re reducing emissions, protecting our natural environment, and building climate-resilient communities at home. But meaningful change happens when we stand together.”

What’s at stake at COP30

Running from November 10 to 21, COP30 is the 30th annual Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. Delegates from nearly 200 countries are meeting in the Amazon city of Belém to decide how to accelerate emissions cuts and strengthen global adaptation efforts.

This year marks the deadline for countries to submit updated national climate plans – known as Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) – which will determine whether the goal of limiting warming to 1.5°C remains achievable. So far, most nations have failed to meet the September deadline for new plans covering 2025–2035.

Beyond cutting emissions, COP30 will focus on expanding nature-based solutions, carbon markets and climate finance, with fresh initiatives to protect rainforests and curb methane emissions.

Warming

The UN has warned that current policies leave the world on track for around 2.8°C of warming, with 2024 and 2025 both among the hottest years ever recorded.

Amid these warnings, Mr Irranca-Davies said Wales’ approach showed that “ambition and integrity” must underpin climate leadership: “This is about safeguarding communities today and tomorrow. We can only do that through collaboration – locally, nationally and globally.”