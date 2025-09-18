Support our Nation today - please donate here
Corbyn and Sultana in public spat over ‘Your Party’ membership system

18 Sep 2025 3 minute read
Jeremy Corbyn (second left) and Zarah Sultana, MP for Coventry South (second right) on a picket line outside London Euston train station. Photo Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Zarah Sultana has claimed she has been subjected to a “sexist boys’ club”, as the fledgling political party she and Jeremy Corbyn are setting up became enveloped in a row over a membership system.

On Thursday morning an invite went out to members of the unnamed party, so far described as “Your Party” in its campaign material, inviting them to officially sign up and give it financial backing.

But Mr Corbyn described this as an “unauthorised email” and warned supporters in a statement posted on social media not to sign up via the link.

The former Labour leader and Independent MP for Islington North also said “legal advice is being taken” over the incident, in the message, which also featured the names of four other Independent MPs who have set up an ad-hoc parliamentary group with Mr Corbyn.

They are Ayoub Khan, Adnan Hussain, Iqbal Mohammed and Shockat Adam.

Any direct debits should be “immediately cancelled”, Mr Corbyn’s message said.

Warning

Writing on X, Ms Sultana appeared to respond to the warning from Mr Corbyn and his colleagues.

The Coventry South MP said: “After being sidelined by the MPs named in today’s statement and effectively frozen out of the official accounts, I took the step of launching a membership portal so that supporters could continue to engage and organise.”

Despite Mr Corbyn’s warning, she insisted supporters of Your Party should “sign up now” as the portal was a “safe, secure, legitimate” means of becoming a member of the party.

Ms Sultana added: “My sole motivation has been to safeguard the grassroots involvement that is essential in building this party.

“Unfortunately I have been subjected to what can only be described as a sexist boys’ club: I have been treated appallingly and excluded completely.”

Row

The row over whether the membership portal is legitimate is not the first time the two MPs have disagreed over the party’s set up.

Earlier this year, Ms Sultana announced she would be setting up the new left-wing political party with Mr Corbyn before he appeared ready to confirm this was the case.

Ms Sultana has also reportedly clashed with Independent MP for Blackburn Mr Hussain over their different views on trans rights.

Peter J
Peter J
2 hours ago

So, who’s going to implode first – Reform, ‘Your party’ or the Tories?

5
Reply
Bryce
Bryce
2 hours ago

Time to merge with the Greens.

-1
Reply
David J
David J
1 hour ago
Reply to  Bryce

In Cymru, time to merge with Plaid.

1
Reply
Bryce
Bryce
1 hour ago
Reply to  David J

Plaid needs to be serious about government. The left-left aren’t serious about government.

1
Reply
Adrian
Adrian
1 hour ago

The Fruit & Nut party is off to a racing start.

2
Reply
David Richards
David Richards
1 hour ago

There’s a reason the british left have never succeeded in creating a mass party that is able to make a breakthrough at the polls – and this sorry episode illustrates it perfectly. If you live in Wales and want meaningful and progressive change vote plaid cymru – there is no other credible alternative.

5
Reply
Undecided
Undecided
13 minutes ago

Entirely predictable.

0
Reply

