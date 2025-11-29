Corbyn and Sultana’s party unveils name list as tensions simmer at conference

The left-wing party formed by Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana will seek to use its debut conference to decide on key issues, including a formal name, as tensions simmer between its main figures.

Members at the event in Liverpool will vote on a shortlist of potential names – Your Party, Our Party, Popular Alliance and For the Many – with the result to be announced by the former Labour leader on Sunday.

The party will also debate whether it should, for its first two years, adopt a traditional single leader or embrace a “collective lay-member” leadership model.

More than 2,500 members have been selected to attend the event, where supporters will also consider whether the party should back “socialist” independent candidates at the May 2026 local elections.

The party’s set-up has been marred by internal conflict, with a dispute between ex-Labour MPs Mr Corbyn and Ms Sultana earlier this year resulting in a botched membership launch and threats of legal action.

Both Independent MPs have since vowed to do what it takes to make the project work, though it is understood the former Labour leader was not invited to a rally held by Ms Sultana on Friday night.

Instead, he was due to host a separate “evening of politics and culture” that coincided with her speech.

At the gathering, Ms Sultana apologised for “hiccups” in the party’s first few months and said “we do need to get better at working with each other”.

“I would never forgive myself for weakening the party that we desperately need,” she said.

“You might have noticed a few hiccups in this process, some of that has been my fault, and for that, I am sorry, but I want you to know that my intention has always been to ensure that this clarity is led by you, the members, and not MPs.”

But she also took aim at a decision by the outfit, so far referred to as Your Party, to kick out members who also held membership to the Socialist Workers Party.

The Press Association understands there were concerns that supporters of the SWP were planning to disrupt the conference, though Your Party sources cited their dual membership as the reason for their expulsion.

Asked whether she would reinstate the membership of those who had been kicked out, and why she thought the expulsions had happened, Ms Sultana said: “Yes.

“I think there is a culture of paranoia at the very top, where disagreements are seen as existential, and when you have a movement that is seeking to unite the left, bringing socialists of every stripe in, you have to allow people to be able to organise.”

She said the party should avoid “witch hunts” and a “toxic” culture that does not unify the left.

A spokesman for the party insisted it was focused on “a positive member-led weekend” and “Zarah and Jeremy are united in that vision”.

The party says it now has around 50,000 members in total.

In a bid to set the tone on the eve of the conference, Mr Corbyn hit out at the Government for “creating an economy of stress and despair”.

He said mental health problems have worsened because of Labour’s failure to tackle poverty and bring down the cost of living.

“Britain’s mental health crisis is a product of political choices taken by this government,” he said.

“That includes the refusal to control private rent or end the energy rip-off. That includes their war on disability and sickness benefits.

“And it includes the failure to take real action on the climate crisis causing immense despair for young people.”

Earlier this year, a public spat erupted between Mr Corbyn and Ms Sultana after she promoted a system to take payments for their new political outfit, which he disowned as an “unauthorised email”.

This prompted Ms Sultana to claim she faced a “sexist boys’ club” and to say she would instruct “specialist defamation lawyers”, though she later dropped the threat and vowed to “reconcile” with Mr Corbyn.

The former Labour leader later launched an “official” membership portal.

Speaking to the New Statesman on the eve of the conference, Mr Corbyn also apologised to any members who felt disappointed with the launch of the party.

“For any misdemeanours on my part, of course I apologise, but I want to make this thing work,” he said.

“I’m sorry if you are at all disappointed. I hope however your wish and your determination to have a democratic, serious left voice that will challenge Reform, that will challenge austerity, challenge the Tories and so on, will be there.”

He said “it’s never going to be an easy road” but “if we work with each other… we can achieve things”.