Corbyn calls for ‘redistribution of wealth and power’ as he launches new party
Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has launched a new political party.
The Independent MP for Islington North said in a statement that the “system is rigged” as he called for “mass redistribution of wealth and power”.
The new party is a joint venture with Coventry MP Zarah Sultana, but it has had a difficult launch process.
Ms Sultana said she was launching the party with Mr Corbyn earlier this month, but the former Labour leader appeared unready to announce the move.
And now there appears to be no agreement on the party’s name.
‘Your Party’
The movement has the website yourparty.uk, with a welcome message saying “this is your party” – but Ms Sultana said: “It’s not called Your Party.”
In a joint message announcing the new party, Mr Corbyn and Ms Sultana said: “It’s time for a new kind of political party. One that belongs to you.”
An inaugural conference will take place for members to “decide the party’s direction, the model of leadership and the policies that are needed to transform society”.
Adnan Hussain, the independent MP for Blackburn who was elected last summer, appeared to give his backing to the project, posting an image of Mr Corbyn’s and Ms Sultana’s statement on X adding “let’s do this”.
A Labour source said: “The electorate has twice given its verdict on a Jeremy Corbyn-led party.”
Mr Corbyn led the Labour Party from 2015 to 2020 before being suspended following a row over a report into antisemitism in the party.
He was expelled in 2024 and successfully contested the summer election as an Independent candidate.
Ms Sultana had the Labour whip withdrawn after rebelling against the Government to vote to scrap the two-child benefit cap shortly after the general election. She resigned her Labour membership in 2025.
Hurray!
This is good for democracy whatever your politics. Hopefully London Labour will support it by changing the voting system to one that better supports smaller parties.
You would have thought that with the prospect of Reform winning a majority next time round with less than 30% of the vote would finally motivate Labour in actually getting rid of first past the post. But no.
Labour are not going to to change the electoral system. The only thing this party will be good for is Reform UK and the far-right
Split the Left and let the Wrong one in.
This is insanity. Split the centre-left/left and let in the far-right Reform UK. Reform are over the moon about this and it could help them get power in Wales next year and with first past the post almost certainly in the next UK General Election.
This will also impact Plaid. Those left-wing voters not so bothered about an independent Wales, in particular in the east of Wales who are now thinking of voting Plaid will be tempted to vote for these Reform enablers.