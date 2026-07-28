Corporation drawing up plans to strip Andrew of Freedom of City of London

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor could be stripped of his Freedom of the City of London, losing one of his final honours.

The King’s brother was stripped of his royal titles and honours in 2025 by Charles, because of his connection to the late paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

He still currently retains the Freedom of the City of London, an award he received in 2021 because his father Prince Phillip had been a freeman.

The City of London Corporation, the body which administers the ancient city centre, is now drawing up plans to strip him of that Freedom.

In May, it criticised Andrew for failing to surrender his Freedom of the City of London “despite being asked to do so”.

Now it has emerged that the Corporation is developing a process to remove Andrew’s right to Freedom of the City, as it said there is no current mechanism allowing it to do so.

A City of London Corporation spokesperson said: “Our thoughts remain with the victims and survivors of Jeffrey Epstein, and with all victims and survivors of sexual abuse and exploitation.

“We are developing a process that would allow the Freedom of the City of London to be removed where appropriate, having determined that there is currently no effective lawful mechanism to do so.

“If elected Members approve the new process, they will then consider whether Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s Freedom should be removed.”

There has been some discussion that the Corporation could draft a Bill, which Parliament would have to pass, allowing it to strip Andrew of the honour.

But the spokesperson suggested that the Corporation would rather move at a quicker pace, carrying out its own process to allow the move.

The spokesperson said: “We understand why people want this matter resolved as quickly as possible, and we share that desire.

“The fastest and most appropriate approach is to put in place a lawful process that allows the City Corporation to make these decisions itself, rather than seeking legislation through Parliament.

“We are progressing that work and, if elected Members approve the new process, they will then be able to consider whether Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s Freedom should be removed.”

In a motion of censure passed in May, the City Corporation’s Court of Common Council said there was “profound disappointment” Andrew has “not surrendered his Freedom despite being asked to do so”.

The City Corporation’s highest decision-making body said it lacks the power to remove Andrew’s Freedom as “his Freedom is not an honour or office but a property right protected under both domestic law and the European Convention on Human Rights”.

Andrew was arrested in February – on his 66th birthday – on suspicion of misconduct in public office following allegations he shared sensitive information with Epstein during his time as the UK’s trade envoy.

He was stripped by the King of both his right to be a prince and his dukedom late last year over his association with convicted sex offender Epstein.

The City of London Corporation is the governing body of the Square Mile.

One of the City of London’s ancient traditions, the Freedom is believed to have begun in 1237 and enabled recipients to carry out their trade.

As well as being nominated for, or applying for, the Freedom, it is also inherited via patrimony or offered by the City Corporation to individuals as a way of paying tribute to their contribution to London or public life, or to celebrate a very significant achievement.