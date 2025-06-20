Coryton line train station to close for major upgrades

A train station on the Coryton line in south Wales will close for ten months whilst Transport for Wales carries out major upgrades.

The works to Ty Glas station and its level crossing will allowing for the introduction of brand-new trains as part of the South Wales Metro.

To deliver these upgrades, the station and level crossing will be closed from Saturday 19 July.

The level crossing will reopen following the completion of necessary safety upgrades, which TfW aim to complete as soon as possible as the crossing is well used by the local community.

Platform

Ty Glas station will be closed is planned to reopen in Spring 2026.

Upgrades will include a 16-meter platform extension to Ty Glas station, and essential safety enhancements to the level crossing, including replacing the floor of the crossing and creating a new pathway that leads from the station to the crossing.

TfW says the work is crucial to accommodate the new quieter electric trains that will be introduced as part of the Welsh Government’s £800 million investment into new trains across the network.

Dan Tipper, Chief Infrastructure Officer at TfW said: ”The temporary closure of Ty Glas station and its level crossing is a necessary step in our commitment to ensuring the safety of our passengers as we prepare to introduce brand-new tri-mode trains onto the Coryton line.

“These upgrades will not only support the introduction of our new electric trains but also bring long-term benefits to the community by improving the safety of the level crossing, which is more important than ever following the introduction of these much quieter trains.”

New trains

During the station closure, passengers will be directed to Birchgrove station, located a short walk away from Ty Glas.

Those needing to cross over the railway whilst the level crossing is closed will be directed to use the Caerphilly Road Bridge.

The introduction of five brand-new Class 756 tri-mode trains onto the Coryton and Caerphilly to Penarth lines marks a major step in the South Wales Metro project.

It will deliver increased onboard capacity, improved comfort, and better access from the train to the platform.

TfW said it would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding as the rail provider delivers the essential safety upgrades.

Further information on these upgrades and diversion routes can be found on TfW’s website found here.

