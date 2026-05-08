Cost of living key issue for Welsh voters – new poll

Mark Mansfield

With counting under way across Wales following Thursday’s Senedd election, new polling suggests the cost of living – driven in part by energy prices – has been a key issue for voters.

Research carried out ahead of the vote found that nearly half of voters (49%) said the cost-of-living crisis was the main factor influencing how they cast their ballot, ahead of the NHS (45%) and well ahead of immigration (18%).

The survey, conducted by More in Common on behalf of the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU), also found that two-thirds of respondents (67%) saw the cost of living as the biggest challenge facing Wales, with energy bills and food costs cited as the leading concerns.

Among those worried about household finances, 61% pointed to rising energy bills and the same proportion to food costs, while 46% highlighted fuel prices.

Despite the prominence of economic pressures, the polling suggests climate change remains a significant issue for voters. Nearly six in ten (57%) said a party’s commitment to tackling climate change was important in the election.

More than half of those surveyed (53%) said they supported Wales meeting its net zero emissions targets, with 63% saying the country should at least attempt to reach net zero by 2050.

Support for rolling back climate policies appeared limited even among Reform UK voters, with only around 12% saying reversing such measures was an important issue.

Analysts said the findings point to a complex picture in which economic pressures and climate concerns are closely linked.

Laura Dunn, senior associate at the ECIU, said the election had been shaped by financial strain on households.

“This was a cost-of-living election, with widespread frustration at rising prices fuelling discontent and influencing support for different parties,” she said.

Volatility

She added that volatility in global energy markets had played a major role in driving up costs, alongside the impacts of climate change on food production.

“Reducing reliance on oil and gas by accelerating the transition to net zero could help protect households from these shocks,” she said.

The analysis comes as energy price pressures are expected to remain a concern, with forecasts suggesting further increases later this year.

With votes now being counted, the extent to which these issues have translated into electoral change will become clearer as results are declared later today.