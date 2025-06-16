Cost of rural crime in Wales rises to nearly £3 million in 2024

The cost of rural crime in Wales rose 18% to an estimated £2.8m, according to a new report published by NFU Mutual.

The insurer’s report, published today (16th June), also reveals that rural crime cost the UK an estimated £44.1m in 2024, down from £52.8m the previous year.

Figures fluctuated across the UK, with Wales the only nation to see a cost increase, up 18% to £2.8m. Northern Ireland and Scotland saw decreases, down 9% and 33% to £1.8m and £1.2m, respectively.

The total claims cost for agricultural vehicle thefts reported to the UK’s leading rural insurer fell 35% to an estimated £7m last year, with GPS units experiencing the largest cost decline, down 71% to £1.2m following their spike in 2023.

Quad bikes

Quad bikes and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) remained the top targets for thieves, despite falling 16% to an estimated £2.7m. Given the distinct characteristics of farmland, especially in upland areas, these vehicles are essential for farmers to navigate their fields and complete tasks efficiently, making their theft particularly disruptive, especially during busy seasons.

Livestock theft remained high in 2024 at an estimated cost of £3.4m across the UK.

A crime that dates back centuries, it has followed the wider trend in rural crime, becoming highly organised and often involving 50 or more sheep being taken in a single raid. These incidents not only have a devastating impact on farming businesses but are deeply upsetting for farmers and their families who are left worrying about the welfare of stolen livestock.

Farm animals worth an estimated £1.8m were severely injured or killed in dog attacks across the UK in 2024, down by more than a quarter compared to the previous year.

Organised

Owen Suckley, NFU Mutual Regional Manager for Wales, said: “In recent years we’ve seen rural crime becoming increasingly organised, serious and persistent in nature, with thieves willing to pull out all the stops to get what they desire, and sadly we saw that trend continue in 2024.

“Despite a rise in Wales, it’s encouraging to see the cost of rural crime across the UK dropped 16.5% to £44.1m as we continue to collaborate with industry and law enforcement to tackle this urgent issue. We know there is always work to be done when it comes to rural crime.

“Rural crime goes far beyond disrupting farm work and impacting food production. It has a real impact on the mental wellbeing of farmers and their families, causing severe stress and sleepless nights as the rural community lives in fear that those responsible might return.

“Co-ordinated efforts from insurers, farmers, manufacturers, police, industry and law makers are crucial in delivering a unified response to the rural crime challenge posed by organised criminals and opportunistic thieves – and we can see from our new report that this unified response can bear real dividends.”

A survey of NFU Mutual Agents, who are often embedded in the local communities they serve, found 92% believed rural crime was disrupting farming activities in their area and 86% knew farmers who had been repeat victims, leaving them feeling vulnerable in both their workplace and home.

96% of those surveyed also stated that rural crime was negatively affecting farmers’ mental wellbeing.

