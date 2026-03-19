Cost of UK passport to exceed £100 for first time

The cost of online applications made within the UK for people aged 16 and above will increase from £94.50 to £102.

The cost of a standard UK passport will exceed £100 for the first time next month as fees are rising by 8%, the Home Office has announced.

Passports for children under 16 will cost £66.50, up from £61.50 currently.

There are similar percentage rises in fees for postal applications and those made from overseas.

The changes, which are subject to parliamentary approval, are due to come into force on April 8.

They follow increases of 7% in each of the last two years, and 9% in 2023.

The Home Office said in a statement: “The new fees will help the Home Office to continue to move towards a system that meets its costs through those who use it, reducing reliance on funding from general taxation.

“The Government does not make any profit from the cost of passport applications.

“The fees contribute to the cost of processing passport applications, consular support overseas, including for lost or stolen passports, and the cost of processing British citizens at UK borders.”