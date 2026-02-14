Costs estimated at more than £9 million after Storm Claudia flood

Twm Owen, local democracy reporter

The response to Storm Claudia which flooded the centre of Monmouth in November is estimated to have cost the county council more than half a million pounds.

The figure is on top of damage and repair costs for council owned property and assets estimated at £9m with around £3.5m of that likely to be uninsured as it relates to assets such as footpaths and highways considered “uninsurable”.

Heavy rain saw businesses on Monnow Street and nearby homes left underwater after the river Monnow burst its banks overnight.

Monmouthshire County Council, which operated a humanitarian centre from the Shire Hall as a point of contact for support, has reported the costs it has incurred in responding to, and recovering from, the flood are estimated at £556,000.

The figures are included in the council’s latest in-year financial update which says the main areas it has had to spend on are additional employee costs, including over time and time off in lieu and plant and machinery for clean-up operations.

It has also had to replace damaged street furniture, such as benches, and signs as well as CCTV systems and car park ticket machines and pay for specialist cleaning services for sports grounds and skate parks

The council has also had to pick up waste disposal costs for flood damaged goods and cover the excess on insurance claims.

The in year costs of responding to the flood have been borne by numerous council services but the council hopes to recoup some of the costs by applying to the Welsh Government’s Emergency Financial Assistance Scheme as the spending has passed the council’s threshold of £455,000.

Under the scheme the Welsh Government will fund 85 per cent of eligible costs above the threshold.

Based on current estimates the council could receive a potential reimbursement of £86,000.

Flooding grant

So far the Welsh Government has confirmed an additional capital flooding grant of £235,000 which will partially fund the £9m capital work and taks are ongoing over any opportunity for further funding support.

Peter Davies, the council’s chief financial officer and deputy chief executive, said it had to submitted figures to the Welsh Government this week but also remineded councillors there will be a Senedd election in May and talks would likely continue into the new financial year “if costs are not to fall on tax payers more locally”.

Mr Davies confirmed if the county experiences any more flooding this financial year the Welsh Government will meet 85 per cent of eligible costs after Councillor Alistair Neill, chairman of the council’s performance and overview scrutiny committee, asked if the threshold only applied to Storm Claudia.

The report also confirmed £124,000 of householder support payments have been issued, along with £102,000 in payments to support affected businesses. These costs are met in full by the Welsh Government.