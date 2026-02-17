Could dual British nationals be denied entry to the UK under new passport rules?

Dual British nationals, including children, could be denied entry to the UK unless they have a British passport under new rules coming into force later this month.

Here, the Press Association takes a closer look.

– What rules are changing?

From February 25, visitors to the UK will need an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA).

Those without an ETA will not be able to board their flight, ferry or train.

British and Irish citizens, including dual nationals, are exempt from this requirement, but they will have to meet other requirements.

– What do dual nationals need to do?

In order to travel to the UK, dual nationals will now need a valid British passport.

Alternatively, they can pay £589 for a certificate of entitlement to attach to their second nationality passport.

Dual nationals have previously been able to enter the UK using their non-British passport without cost.

– What will happen if they travel without a British passport?

Dual nationals who try to enter the UK using only a foreign passport could face complications.

British citizens have a statutory right of abode in the UK, but travellers might be subject to additional checks while their status is verified.

They could also be stopped from boarding if they cannot prove their right of entry.

– Why are people worried?

The Government announced the rules last year, but some dual nationals have said the changes were been brought in at short notice and were poorly communicated.

There are fears that holidays or work trips could be affected if people cannot get a passport or certificate of entitlement in time.

– Why have ETAs been introduced?

ETAs have been brought in as part of a wider plans for a “more streamlined, digital immigration system” which the Government hopes will be faster and more secure for the millions of people who pass through the UK border each year.

It is a digital permission to travel – it is not a visa or a tax and only authorises a person to travel to the UK.

Ministers say the the introduction of ETAs is in line with the approach many other countries have taken to border security, including the US and Australia.

An ETA currently costs £16 and permits multiple journeys to the UK for stays of up to six months at a time over two years.

There are plans to up the cost to £20 in the future.