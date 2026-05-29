Could next year’s council elections be fought using STV instead of first-past-the-post?

Martin Shipton

Discussions are taking place between Senedd Members about the possibility of changing the electoral system for next year’s council elections in Wales, we have been told.

In an essay written by former First Minister Mark Drakeford about the disastrous Senedd election results that saw Welsh Labour reduced to just nine out of 96 seats and how the party should respond to its defeat, he wrote: “The new, proportional voting system under which the Senedd election was fought saved the Labour Party in Wales. Under the new system, Labour received 11% of votes cast and has 11% of the seats in the Senedd.

“Every first past the post seat held under the previous system would have been lost. The nine seats won hold the balance between a minority Plaid Cymru administration and a reliable progressive majority. The new Labour group should use its continuing relevance to set a radical agenda. It should, for example, make the earliest possible call for next year’s local government elections to be held under a proportional system. Otherwise, the brutal cull of Labour councillors seen in England on 7 May will be at high risk of being repeated in Wales in May 2027.”

Political sources at the Senedd have told Nation.Cymru that conversations about whether to follow Mr Drakeford’s advice are under way, but neither Plaid Cymru nor Welsh Labour have provided us with an on-the-record statement.

In 2021 the Senedd passed the Local Government and Elections (Wales) Act, which gave councils the option to switch their voting system from first past the post to the Single Transferable Vote (STV) system of proportional representation (PR).

Since then, none of the 22 unitary local authorities have voted to make such a change, preferring to stick with first-past-the-post.

Now, however, the arrival of Reform UK as a significant force in Welsh politics has prompted speculation about the feasibility of changing the 2027 council elections to STV.

STV is the system used to elect Members of the Dáil (the Irish Parliament), Members of the Northern Ireland Assembly and councillors in both Scotland and Northern Ireland. Voters list the candidates they choose in order of preference (1 to 4 etc), and if their first choice candidate gets eliminated at the count, their second choice candidate is counted etc.

STV gives more power to voters than the closed list system of PR used in the Senedd election, and guarantees a more proportional outcome than first-past-the-post.

Some Senedd politicians are worried that if next year’s council elections are fought under the current first-past-the-post system, Reform UK could win overall control of some councils on far less than 50% of the vote.

An MS told us: “There is already evidence that councils in England that have been won by Reform are in chaos. We don’t want that to happen in Wales.

“It may be possible to change the electoral system without having a whole new piece of legislation. That is certainly being spoken about.”

Smaller parties

Another political source said: “STV favours smaller parties, and Labour in Wales is certainly in that category now. In Scotland, Labour leads more councils than would be the case if the elections were fought on first-past-the-post. In some authorities there are unspoken agreements between Labour, the Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats to keep the SNP out of power.

“It would be technically possible to pass legislation to have next year’s council elections all fought using STV, but it would be fiddly. You’d have to have a big reorganisation of boundaries, particularly in rural areas where you tend to have a lot of single-member wards. There would be quite a bit of pushback and there would be pressure for meaningful public consultations, which would eat into the time available.

“Rhun ap Iorwerth would also have to consider whether he wants to spend a lot of political capital on an issue like this in Plaid’s first year in office.

“While a change to STV is desirable in many ways, it would be more sensible to have it as part of a package that also saw the number of councils halved. And that’s certainly not something that could be achieved before next May.”