Could waste from a Welsh power station help simulate life on the Moon?

A study is exploring whether waste ash from a south Wales power station could be used to recreate lunar soil as the first step towards an Earth and Space Innovation Hub in the area.

The study aims to characterise the properties of Pulverised Fuel Ash (PFA) from Aberthaw Power Station, and compare them to lunar dust properties to assess the feasibility of creating a lunar-simulated environment on Earth.

CCR Energy is supporting The Open University with the feasibility study, funded by Welsh Government’s SMART Flexible Innovation Support (SFIS).

Multi-disciplinary innovation

Lunar exploration has rapidly gained prominence in the international space sector, however the UK currently lacks a dedicated centre to support this initiative.

The proposed Earth and Space innovation hub aims to reduce these barriers by encouraging research and supporting the regional growth of businesses, while accelerating multi-disciplinary innovation and cross-sector technology transfer.

Professor Mahesh Anand, Director of Research at The Open University’s School of Physical Sciences and the OU researcher behind the Earth and Space Innovation Hub initiative at Aberthaw said: “Exploration of the Moon is something that has fascinated generations of scientists and engineers.

“Although we first landed on the Moon over 50 years ago, we have still only explored a few areas, most of which are located in the near equatorial regions on the lunar nearside! There’s so much more for us to discover and ultimately use lunar exploration as an enabler and driver for developing new technologies and innovative solutions that would also help in addressing various societal challenges on Earth.

“The new development at Aberthaw could help us to inspire and develop the skilled workforce for meeting tomorrow’s challenges. A peaceful and sustainable exploration of the Moon could also help encourage greater cooperation across the globe.”

World Space Week

The start of the feasibility study coincided with World Space Week 2025 (4-10 October). This year’s theme was ‘Living in Space’, exploring the journey towards making space a habitat, emphasising technology and collaboration opportunities that can make living in space a reality.

The week of space celebration highlighted groundbreaking advancements, from life support systems and space habitats to research on human adaptability and resource use in space environments.

Dr. Bettina Bockelmann-Evans from CCR Energy said: “We are excited to support Open University with this project that supports our vision of reimagining Aberthaw as a low-carbon destination for sustainable innovation.

“This feasibility study represents the first step towards establishing the Earth and Space Innovation Hub at Aberthaw.

“This centre for space innovation represents a great opportunity to showcase circular economy principles by potentially utilising Pulverised Fuel Ash as lunar dust, demonstrating how this collaboration and support from Welsh Government is a vital step in reimagining post-industrial landscapes.”

A potential Earth and Space Innovation Hub at Aberthaw also presents an opportunity for further development and innovation of space industries and technologies, supporting local economies and skills development in lunar exploration topics.

The two-month feasibility study will assess and characterise the PFA to establish whether it is a suitable material to create a lunar-simulated environment for testing space-designed technologies and hardware.

The overall aim is to position Aberthaw and the Earth and Space Innovation Hub as a world-class centre for space innovation.