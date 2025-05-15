Council abandons plans to close two leisure centres following angry backlash

Nicholas Thomas Local Democracy Reporter

Senior councillors in Caerphilly County Borough have compromised on plans to shut down three leisure centres following “robust” opposition.

Cefn Fforest and New Tredegar leisure centres have avoided the axe and will now remain open, but with reduced hours.

However, the leisure centre in Bedwas will close, as previously proposed, when a new site opens in Caerphilly town.

That £38 million project, currently under construction, is expected to be completed in 2027.

Cabinet members met on Wednesday May 14 to decide the fate of the three leisure centres, having suffered a setback earlier in the week when backbench councillors refused to support the proposed closures in Cefn Fforest and New Tredegar.

Importance

At the cabinet meeting, Cefn Fforest and Pengam ward councillor Shane Williams said members should “all be aware how important this facility is to so many people”.

Cllr Williams said the site’s swimming pool “is so well used and so vital to so many people”, including local schools, groups for children with additional learning needs, people recovering from operations, and older people.

Cefn Fforest Leisure Centre user Cindy Beynon told the meeting the site had “profoundly shaped” her family and was a “sanctuary for countless families in our community”.

She alleged closing the leisure centre would amount to “shutting down opportunities, connections and hope for the future”.

Blackwood ward councillor Kevin Etheridge said Cefn Fforest Leisure Centre is considered a “community hub” in the wider area, and “helps with the health and wellbeing of residents”.

But his suggestions to outsource the running of leisure centres, or use car parking income to fund them, were dismissed.

“Ageing sites”

Cllr Jamie Pritchard, the council’s deputy leader, defended the council’s position and told those present the proposals to cut leisure centres down to four sites had been the council’s policy since 2018, and was shaped by “reducing budgets coupled with a large number of ageing sites”.

But he noted the “robust” feedback from backbench councillors, and said cabinet members “understand any proposed changes will be difficult for users of the service”.

Cllr Pritchard proposed amending plans to close Cefn Fforest Leisure Centre and instead cutting the hours to 4pm to 8pm on weekdays, and opening the site for four hours on Saturdays and on Sundays.

He also proposed amending the plan to close New Tredegar Leisure centre, and instead keeping it open with unspecified “reduced hours”.

Cabinet members agreed unanimously to the amended proposals.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

