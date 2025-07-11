Council accused of ‘assault on scrutiny’ after amendment bans opposition from key group

Alec Doyle, local democracy reporter

A county council has been accused of an ‘assault on scrutiny’ after excluding opposition members from a new scrutiny body monitoring the work of the North Wales Corporate Joint Committee.

The North Wales CJC is responsible for strategic planning and transport across the region. Made up of senior leaders from each of the six North Wales councils, it makes cross-border strategic decisions for the benefit of the whole of North Wales.

But Flintshire County Council’s ruling executive coalition has forced through a motion barring opposition councillors from sitting on the Joint Overview and Scrutiny Committee (JOSC) that will monitor the work of the CJC.

Flintshire’s Democratic Services Committee advised the council to appoint a member of the council’s executive group and one non-executive member – in other words an opposition councillor – to the JOSC to ensure Flintshire’s representatives offered differing, balanced perspectives.

Stunned

But opposition councillors were stunned as cabinet member Cllr Paul Johnson tabled an amendment to exclude them from the scrutiny committee.

Mr Owens’ original recommendation was that the authority ‘agrees the political balance of Flintshire County Council’s nominees to the joint overview and scrutiny committee will reflect the membership of Flintshire County Council rather than the membership of all North Wales councils in aggregate, where one seat shall be reserved to a councillor who is not a member of an executive group’.

Cllr Johnson’s amendment removed the reservation of a single seat for an opposition councillor from Flintshire on the committee.

“I believe making these changes will ensure there will be clear leadership and direction from representatives of council on the joint committee,” he said. “This will benefit this council’s engagement with that committee.”

‘Leadership’

Deputy leader of the council Cllr Richard Jones seconded the move.

“We need to be fully engaged with the process and ensure we represent our residents in the best possible way. The changes alter what was advised by the Democratic Services Committee but we believe this will benefit process and provide the appropriate leadership which is required.”

The move was greeted with fury by Flintshire’s opposition councillors.

“This is a dangerous assault on scrutiny,” said Flintshire People’s Voice councillor Alasdair Ibbotson. “It is not at all acceptable that scrutiny committees exclude opposition members.

“I trust the removal of that part is an oversight by Cllr Johnson and Cllr Jones so I move an amendment to reinstate that one of the seats be allocated to the administration groups and one to opposition groups.

“I trust they will accept that amendment. If they fail to do so they will be attempting to establish a precedent whereby the administration can mark its own homework with no opportunity for anybody else to be involved.

“It is that kind of behaviour which is liable to invite commissioners from the Welsh Government to assess the health of our democracy. Do not invite them in.

“If you set a precedent that opposition members are not to be involved in scrutiny, this will come back to bite you when you sit in opposition. Show courtesy, respect democracy and support this amendment.”

Anger

Cllr Ibbotson’s attempt to restore the original recommendation was however defeated while the coalition supported Cllr Johnson’s change prompting anger from opposition councillors.

Cllr Ibbotson’s FPV colleague Cllr Sam Swash said: ” Provide leadership? The people of Flintshire are crying out for some leadership from this coalition.

“We’re told you can’t manage the job in Flintshire but you can manage it across North Wales? Get a grip.”

“I think it’s a real shame this is the way the administration is behaving,” added Liberal Democrat Cllr David Coggins Cogan.

“I’m sick to death of being approached outside this chamber and being told ‘there’s not that much difference between the Lib Dems and Labour, let’s work together’.

“One difference is that we believe in democracy. I think it’s a disgrace. There’s no good reason for it and I’m ashamed to be a member of the council if this is the way we are being led.”

True Independents’ leader Cllr Carol Ellis said: “I’m quite shocked really. We stood here and clapped when Lord Barry Jones called us the best authority in Wales.

“This is not the behaviour of the best authority in Wales, to try and exclude democracy, exclude scrutiny. It’s absolutely disgusting. Democracy has gone out of the window and scrutiny has been removed – why?

“I don’t think this coalition wants scrutiny – but we will scrutinise and continue to challenge. Don’t think we are going to die, we are not.”

Fellow True Independent Cllr Mike Peers added his voice to the chorus of opposition.

“I think the proposal is quite despicable. It is clearly an attack on the opposition. They want us to play no part in this authority.”

Despite their protestations Cllr Johnson’s amendment was carried by the coalition vote – meaning only members of the coalition will represent Flintshire on the JOSC to oversee the North Wales CJC’s work.

