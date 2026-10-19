Council accused of double standards over theatre expansion and library move

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to expand a theatre and move a town’s library into the building have prompted accusations of double standards over the council’s approach to development in a conservation area.

Conwy County Council wants to extend and refurbish Venue Cymru in Llandudno, creating space for the library, tourist information service, community activities and creative businesses.

But Councillor Harry Saville has questioned why a heritage assessment describes the scheme’s impact as minimal when council officers previously opposed mobile phone masts at the same site on conservation grounds.

The proposals would see the library leave its Mostyn Street building, a move that has already prompted two petitions and concerns about access and the effect on the high street.

The library is set to move to Venue Cymru in spring 2027, after the UK Government committed £20m to upgrade the theatre, although the funding is reportedly not dependent on the library moving.

The planning application, submitted under the council’s “Venue Cymru Futures” programme, also includes internal refurbishment of the auditorium, a new lobby for backstage access, air source heat pumps and solar panels, landscaping and changes to the parking layout.

Gross internal floorspace would increase from 3,460 square metres to 4,670 square metres.

Two petitions opposing the library move attracted 1,800 and 569 signatures respectively, while objections were also raised during a public consultation.

Cllr Saville, a Conservative representing Gogarth Mostyn, has formally objected to the application.

In a letter to the planning department, he said: “The development falls within the Council’s conservation area, meaning that new developments should not have a negative impact on the heritage amenity of the surrounding area.

“I am deeply concerned about the proposal to significantly increase the massing of the northern part of the building, which will accommodate Llandudno’s Library.

“The proposed scale and mass of the extension is inappropriate within the context of the surrounding buildings and entirely unnecessary.”

Mobile phone masts

He contrasted the assessment of the extension with officers’ objections to Cornerstone’s application to install mobile phone masts at Venue Cymru to improve connectivity.

The mast plans were approved in June 2025 following an online campaign, despite officers stating they “would have a severely detrimental impact on the character and appearance of the conservation area”.

The heritage statement accompanying the latest application says: “The impact on the Conservation Area and adjacent listed buildings will be very minimal. Any harm will be offset by the social and economic benefits of enhancing Venue Cymru as one of the key amenities of the town.”

Cllr Saville said: “This is a very positive assessment of a large development that is not in keeping with the Conservation Area and seems to be at odds with the Council’s position on a development at the same site around a year previously.

“The document is badged with the Conwy County Borough Council logo, and I understand that staff from the Council’s planning department were consulted on its drafting.”

‘Vanity project’

He described the scheme as an “unwanted political vanity project” being “foisted upon the local community”.

He added: “It is essential that the Council clarifies that it will take a consistent approach in determining these applications. Otherwise public confidence in Conwy’s planning system will be severely undermined.”

On its website, the council says the project will modernise Venue Cymru and improve library provision.

“It will modernise the building, protect and improve the Llandudno area library, create a brand-new Culture Hub, and provide a welcoming, sustainable home for the Tourism Information Service,” it says.

The application will be considered at a future meeting of the council’s planning committee at Coed Pella in Colwyn Bay.

Comments can be submitted through the council’s planning website.

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