A council has been accused of leaving communities at risk of flooding after allegedly failing to act on recommendations made nearly two years ago, leaving residents facing another winter of uncertainty.

The accusation comes from Flintshire People’s Voice (FPV), which has submitted a motion for debate at Flintshire County Council on Tuesday.

It will argue that the Flooding Report – one of the final reports written by Flintshire’s Climate Change Committee before it was dissolved in April 2025 – has been left to gather dust for two years, its recommendations ignored, as communities like Mancot, Sandcroft, Broughton, Flint and Penyffordd have struggled to grapple with ongoing flood risk every winter.

The motion also calls on the council to apologise for not acting on the recommendations sooner.

FPV Councillor Alasdair Ibbotson – who was the chair of the former Climate Change Committee – said they had initiated the motion because residents should not pay the price for procedural delays.

“It’s obviously an absolutely horrific experience to be flooded,” he said. “You’ve not only got the horror of it happening but then you’ve got months afterwards potentially living in a hotel trying to get the house sorted.

“When it is sorted, every time you hear rain on the window in the night you’re just thinking, ‘oh my God, is this going to be another one?’

“It’s obviously a really horrible experience, but it’s not just a one off. It just comes back to you every time it rains.

“Some of this stuff is preventable and the council institutionally is just not grasping the nettle.

“Recommendations were made almost two years ago now and they’ve just been sat there, which is reprehensible really.

“Referrals from committee to full council, which the report was, are supposed to happen promptly and didn’t.

“Then when it was referred to the Environment Committee it didn’t go there either. So we do not understand why there has been such a delay, but clearly there’sno constitutional reason for that.”

While some of the proposed measures to alleviate flooding across Flintshire would involve major expenditure, the majority of recommendations within the report were modest.

It was compiled following consultation with residents in the historically high-risk areas of Mancot and Broughton who – rather than demand major expenditure that would drive up Council Tax – instead asked for more moderate changes to reduce risk over time while lobbying Welsh Government for help to deliver larger-scale flood prevention work.

The recommendations included:

Welsh Government to commission a comparative analysis of the effect of sustainable drainage solutions (SuDS) – often incorporated into new build housing developments – on downstream drainage systems

Flintshire County Council to prioritise inspections of new developments for which a drainage scheme has been submitted to the SAB for compliance

The council to make maintenance of gullies a higher priority in budget setting

Welsh Government to be lobbied to better fund Natural Resources Wales’ maintenance backlog

Community councils to produce local flood plans.

The creation of a comprehensive Flintshire map of drainage systems by the county council

All three agencies to work together to resolve residents’ flooding issues.

It also sought support for bigger projects including Flintshire County Council, Natural Resources Wales and Welsh Water agreeing a joint plan for upgrading outflows into the Dee, upgrades of main drains and installation of separate sewer and drainage schemes in high-risk areas.

“Some of the issues that we’re talking about will require serious infrastructure investment,” said Cllr Ibbotson. “But some of it is just a case of getting the maintenance sorted out, which is really easy, low hanging fruit.

“The longer we put off just talking about doing that, the more flooding there is.

“In my ward in Penyffordd when there’s heavy rain, we get issues of localised flooding.

“Meadow Rise cops it particularly badly as do Dobshill and the center of the village.

“The issues in Penyffordd are really easily solved. Welsh Water has done a bit of work and that has made a huge difference. We’ve not had anything particularly bad since then, but we have had some rain that would have occasioned flooding before that’s now been sorted.

“The council taking the lead on sorting those issues makes a huge difference – but every delay means another winter of living in fear for those living in high-risk areas.“

The Notice of Motion calls for Flintshire County Council to approve the report and adopt its recommendations, and to ‘apologise for the avoidable delay in doing so’.

The motion will be debated in a special meeting following Cabinet on Tuesday, 17 November.