Council accused of wrecking historic recreation space

Martin Shipton

Cardiff council has been accused of failing to restore a much-loved play area and recreation space that it allowed to be used as a builder’s yard during the construction of a new cancer centre.

Lady Cory Field in Whitchurch, Cardiff, was gifted to the public by a baronet’s wife 86 years ago to be used for “cricket, football or other games and recreations”.

It was named after Lady Elizabeth Cory, whose husband Sir Herbert Cory was a Tory MP and well-known businessman who gave much of his fortune to charity, particularly the King Edward VII Hospital and the Hamadryad Seamen’s Hospital in Cardiff.

Cardiff council, which acts as custodians of Lady Cory Field, granted permission for the area to be used as a building site for three years, with the promise to local people that it would be restored to its original purpose.

A spokesperson for local residents said: “Two years after Cardiff council made the promise, local residents decided to show how it remains impossible to play cricket, football or even just have a kick-about on Lady Cory Field. Putting on some cricket whites, and with stumps and a cricket ball, we showed how shoulder-high weeds and huge dips and ridges in the ground made playing cricket, or any ball game, impossible.

“As well as leaving Lady Cory Field in an unplayable state, the council also allowed three 2.5 metre wide tarmac paths to be installed as a triangle around the outside. Two of these paths lead nowhere and have drastically reduced the space available for recreation as the original purpose intended by Lady Cory in her gift to the local community.

“Two years ago, local residents were raising their concerns about the dreadful state Lady Cory Field had been left in after being used as a builder’s yard. They called for Lady Cory Field to be restored to how it used to be.

“Two years on and residents want to know why Cardiff council has still not kept its promise. Lady Cory Field is next to the Hollybush estate, with several high-rise tower blocks where residents have no gardens of their own. Not only have the children of the Hollybush estate lost Lady Cory Field as a play area, but they have also had the nearby Northern Meadows taken away from them.

“The Health Foundation has warned of the inequalities of access to green space across the UK, stating in a report published in December 2024 that such access can bring physical and mental health benefits, providing opportunities to exercise, and that spending time in nature can relieve stress.

“Lady Cory Field has a long history, going back decades, of providing a green play space for all local children. Many adults reflect fondly on their happy memories playing cricket and football there. However, a recent study showed that “Compared to their parents’ generation, the amount of time today’s children play outside has declined by 50%.” Children in cities in particular face barriers to playing outside because of poor planning, with urban planners prioritising building over play areas.

“A further study shows that the decline in outdoor play is linked to obesity, depression and anxiety, with the need to create play friendly residential areas and safer urban environments. Concern has also been raised about the quality of outdoor space and play provision for children in the area around Lady Cory Field.

“Residents across Cardiff are genuinely concerned about the loss of green space in their city. In the last decade local people have organised over 30 community campaigns to try and save threatened green spaces and trees in the city. Also, Cardiff Civic Society has recently launched its Pocket Parks campaign, to create more green spaces for people especially in areas where there is below average public open spaces.

‘Great escape’

A local resident said “I remember having the best time playing football in Lady Cory Field as a kid and more recently going on bat walks to experience our incredible wildlife. It was so peaceful and a great escape from the stresses of life. It was vital during Covid as I could walk there. It is on my doorstep, and still now I don’t want to have to drive to go for a walk. “Lady Cory Field is yet another example of collateral damage to the unplanned over-urbanisation of Cardiff. We want to see a real consultation done by Cardiff council, with the people who actually use this space, to find out how they want to see it improved. During the planning process not a single suggestion by the community was incorporated into the design, leaving them feeling ignored and outraged.”

Compliant

A Cardiff council spokesperson responded: “Despite the changes that have occurred at Lady Cory Field, the new layout remains compliant with the wishes expressed when the land was gifted to the council, that it should be used for ‘cricket, football or other games and recreations.’ The grassed area allows for informal play, kickabouts and other games, while the new paths allow for other recreational activities including walking, jogging and cycling.

“Maintenance and soft landscaping of the area is currently the responsibility of Velindre. However, in order to further increase the suitability of the grassed area for recreational activities a revised, more frequent mowing regime is due to be implemented by the council.”