Council acts after ‘alarming’ childhood obesity report

All primary schools will have to offer two hours of physical education per week after council chiefs approved a hard-hitting report about childhood obesity levels.

The report, which also urged action in Carmarthenshire to get more youngsters swimming – including potentially reducing or ending transport costs to pools – made seven recommendations and was written by a council task and finish group. The group heard from public health experts and also reviewed studies and policies on childhood obesity.

The key finding was that 31.4% of four-to-five-year-olds were were overweight or obese in the county – a higher number than any other Welsh local authority – based on 2021-22 data. The Wales average was 27%.

‘Alarming’

Introducing the report at a cabinet meeting on June 30 Cllr Gareth John, chairman of the task and finish group, described the data as “alarming” and said obesity was one the “greatest public health challenges of our time”.

Cllr John said: “As we all know unhealthy lifestyle choices and behaviour significantly increase the possibility of developing chronic diseases and [are] a major cause of preventable disease and early death.”

He said the determinants affecting health were numerous and complex but added: “However everyone agrees that prevention is better than cure and early and positive interventions around diet, movement, and social networks play a key part.”

The report found that fewer than half of 73 primary schools surveyed in Carmarthenshire complied with the recommended two hours of minimum time for physical education per week with 23 offering 60 minutes or less.

And only 34.8% of primary pupils in the Plaid-Independent-run authority attended swimming classes compared to 79.5% a decade ago.

Diet

Cllr John said a healthy and balanced diet was critical and that significant research showed the most effective preventable measure against ill health was being active. He said 87% of pre-school children in Carmarthenshire were below average or poor at things like jumping, running, throwing, and catching, based on 2023 findings.

“One fact that sticks in my mind – it’s four times harder to change behaviour in Year Four (eight- and -nine-year-olds) than at age four,” said Cllr John.

The report also drew on evidence showing a link between areas of deprivation and higher levels of childhood obesity.

Cllr John – a former cabinet member himself – said the task and finish group had been “mightily impressed” with the number of initiatives in Carmarthenshire aimed at tackling obesity and sedentary lifestyles and felt it was imperative they continued.

He said the group was mindful of financial pressures facing the council and was confident that its seven recommendations could be implemented without additional cost.

The seven recommendations put forward by the group were:

– All primary schools to provide two hours of high-quality physical education per week backed by a thriving extra-curricular activity programme

– Ensure every child to be able to swim 25m by the time they leave primary school and reduce/remove the cost of school swimming to schools

– Ensure a thorough understanding of the current sport and physical activity infrastructure, to inform planned developments with funding routes in place or identified

– Integrate actions with the council’s local food strategy and the council-led food systems development project

– Improve collaboration to make best use of resources

– Collaborate across sectors to maximise benefit from existing programmes, networks, and opportunities for pre-school groups

– Use the under-construction Pentre Awel health and research complex in Llanelli to address health inequalities and as a catalyst for change.

Swimming

Cabinet accepted six of the seven recommendations – the one about swimming will need to be considered further once a separate report about school transport costs, including transport costs for swimming classes, has been completed.

Cllr Jane Tremlett, cabinet member for health and social services, said the task and finish group’s report, which also had 37 recommended “sub-actions”, was excellent. The proportion of obese and overweight children in the county was, she added, “a huge concern”.

Cllr Tremlett welcomed the work being done by the council’s sports and leisure service, Actif, not just in leisure centres but out and about as well.

According to Public Health Wales the proportion of four-to-five-year-olds who are overweight obese in the country fell from 27% in 2021-22 to 25.5% in 2023-24 with Carmarthenshire down from 31.4% to 30.2% – one place behind the Isle of Anglesey. The lowest rate – 20.5% – was in Cardiff.

