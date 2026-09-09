Council advised to refuse its own car park plans over flood risk

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

A council is being advised to refuse its own plans for 17 new parking spaces because of concerns over flood risk.

Conwy County Council submitted the application for the grasscrete spaces at Llanfairfechan promenade car park, but its planning officers are recommending that councillors reject it.

The application is due to go before the authority’s planning committee next week.

The plans form part of wider improvement works at the car park, where the council announced in 2024 that parking charges would be introduced.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service reported in June 2025 that improvement works had yet to be carried out because of negotiations with Natural Resources Wales (NRW).

Those works were expected to include improved drainage, electric vehicle charging points and additional grasscrete parking spaces.

The latest planning application seeks permission for 17 spaces to the south-east of the existing car park, running parallel with the promenade.

But planning officers say the proposal is unacceptable because of the risk of flooding.

A report to councillors states: “The proposal fails to comply with the requirements of the previous TAN15 and is therefore unacceptable in terms of flood risk.”

According to the report, Llanfairfechan Town Council is yet to comment on the matter.

The application is due to be considered by Conwy County Council’s planning committee at its Coed Pella headquarters in Colwyn Bay on Wednesday, September 16.

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