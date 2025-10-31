Council advises residents to take plastic film recycling to supermarkets

Twm Owen – Local democracy reporter

Residents in a county borough have been advised to take plastic film recycling to supermarkets as the council is currently unable to collect it at the kerbside.

Film or “stretchy” plastic was previously collected as part of a weekly kerbside collection in Torfaen but Councillor Nick Horler said since the service has been unavailable items have taken too much space in purple lidded wheelie bins that are only emptied once every fortnight.

The Blaenavon independent councillor asked at Torfean Borough Council’s October meeting if any changes are planned to the service and said: “Stretchy plastic can currently fill purple lidded bins if the resident is unable to take it to the New Inn recycling centre.”

Film

Council leader Anthony Hunt said the processor which had collected plastic film on behalf of the council had ceased trading last year meaning it was unable to continue to offer the service.

He didn’t say if any changes are currently planned for collections in Torfaen but said recycling of plastic film will become mandatory from April 2027 and the Welsh Government has funded kerbside collection trials in the Vale of Glamorgan and Swansea.

While collection is currently only available in those areas the Panteg Labour councillor said: “Officers will be closely monitoring to identify any potential future opportunities for recycling at our own centre and ultimately at the kerbside.”

Cllr Hunt also said he accepted plastic film can “be bulky” but said when it is compressed more can be squeezed into the wheelie bins for non recyclable waste and said: “For the time being residents may wish to take it to supermarkets who offer this service.”