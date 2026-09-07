Council agree to increase financial reimbursement for staff travel expenses

Lewis Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Members of a local council have agreed to increase their travel expenses and travel subsistence policy for members of staff.

The changes were given the green-light at a full Neath Port Talbot council meeting.

They will now see an increase in the mileage rate for employees who need to use their own vehicles on council business to 55p per mile along with other increases to meal and overnight accommodation allowances.

A section of the report given to council bosses said: “The Travel Working Group reviewed the council’s arrangements for reimbursing employees who travel on council business.

“It recommends increasing the mileage rate to 55p per mile from April 1, 2026, increasing meal and accommodation allowances from September 1, 2026, and updating the policy to make clear what employees and managers must do when submitting and approving claims.”

It added: “The proposals will help employees who need to travel for work by providing reimbursement that better reflects current costs.

“This should support employees’ financial wellbeing.”

The latest changes are estimated to cost the authority an additional £179,061 a year.

Based on average annual business travel of around 1.79m miles the overall cost would rise to approximately £984,757 a year.

It would also see an uplift in “out of pocket” expenses to £5.58 a day alongside £16.79 for an evening meal, £9.07 for lunch, and up to £103 for bed and breakfast accommodation outside of London.

While the report acknowledged that the increase would create an additional cost pressure the working group felt it provided a “fair and reasonable reimbursement rate for employees” with fuel and other motoring costs going up.

The plans were approved unanimously by members alongside a separate approval for changes to the lower end of the council’s pay structure.

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