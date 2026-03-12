Council aiming to be carbon neutral by 2030

Anthony Lewis, Local democracy reporter.

It’s the ambition of Rhondda Cynon Taf Council to be carbon neutral by 2030.

Back in 2017 the Welsh Government set the ambition of achieving a carbon neutral public sector by 2030.

The council is looking to identify and deliver renewable energy projects that help to reduce the carbon impact of the council’s activities and deliver financial savings.

A report to the council’s energy efficiency and decarbonisation cabinet sub-committee gives an update on some of the renewable energy projects taking place as part of the council’s carbon reduction programme.

In terms of solar so far, 152 sites have benefited from solar installations, and there is a structured approach in place to identify further sites that will benefit from this technology, the report says.

One such example is the construction of the land based solar farm at Coed Ely which started in November 2024 and is now practically complete.

The site consists of a 1MW (MegaWatt) section that exports electricity direct to the Royal Glamorgan Hospital via a private wire system and a 5MW section that will export direct to the grid with this section currently undergoing the final stages of testing and commissioning.

As well as generating income for the council, the solar farm has the

potential to offset over 1,300 tonnes of carbon a year.

Feasibility studies are under way on a selection of brownfield sites to decide their suitability for use as small-scale land based solar farms.

A second stage study is under way to consider the feasibility of ground-mounted solar PV (photovoltaic) on land adjacent to a comprehensive school.

The site has the potential to generate approximately 300kW (kiloWatt) capacity.

In terms of hydro proposals for a hydroelectric project are being developed with the aim of reducing the carbon impact of a local school via a private wire.

Studies are also being carried out to establish how to make use of any excess energy generation within the local community through a smart local energy system.

When it comes to low-carbon heat projects, the council has two that are currently being delivered.

These include the installation of air source heat pump technology and extra solar PV at Ysgol Nantgwyn.

And the other at Hawthorn swimming pool involves the installation of air source heat pump technology and associated heating systems plus an energy efficient pool water backwash system.

Additional solar PV is being considered for this site as well.