Council applies for permission to demolish former HQ

Alec Doyle – Local democracy reporter

A notice seeking permission for the £4.9 million demolition of a county’s iconic former council headquarters has been registered with the authority’s planning department.

Six years since demolition began on the first part of the Shire Hall building in Mold to be vacated by staff Flintshire County Council is now going ahead with the total clearance of the site.

Most of the council’s functions and staff moved out of Shire Hall and into Ty Dewi Sant in Ewloe in February 2025. Plans to clear the site had to wait however as staff from school meals and cleaning service NEWydd remained on site until a few months ago.

It is hoped demolishing the building will make the site more appealing to potential developers.

There has already been significant change around Shire Hall. As well as the new Theatr Clwyd which is now attracting some of the world’s greatest performers, writers, directors and designers, there are plans to build a new joint archive facility for Flintshire and Denbighshire on the site.

The demolition of County Hall and the Old Library Building behind the law courts will be the final phase in a master plan for the site. There are currently no plans for what will replace Shire Hall.

Subject to approval – demolition work is intended to start early in 2027 and be completed before the end of the year.

“The demolition of County Hall and associated buildings will bring significant benefits both for the council and Flintshire residents,” said Cabinet Member for Highways, Assets and Public Protection, Cllr Ted Palmer.

“The council has been ambitious in its plans for this site and this final piece of the jigsaw will see an old building, long passed its useful life, make way for more useful future development opportunities.”

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