Council approve plans for former cinema building to be turned to flats

Lewis Smith Local Democracy Plan

Plans to demolish a former Cardiff cinema building to make way for 70 flats have been given the go-ahead by the council.

The proposal submitted by Draycott Group could now see the Gaiety building on City Road torn down to make way for new self-contained housing association apartments and ground-floor commercial units.

The former Gaiety Cinema building is located at the northern end of City Road, where it is bordered by the student residential development, City Heights.

The building has been vacant for a number of years after its last active use as a bingo hall and performance venue.

It is currently described as being empty, overgrown with vegetation, and in a state of disrepair.

Once completed developers say the new building could be up to seven storeys in height, providing 70 self-contained flats which would be used for affordable housing.

These would consist of of 67 flats with one bedroom and three flats with two bedrooms.

The report says the “car-free” site would also feature cycle storage for 72 bicycles to the rear of the development.

It adds: “The building will also incorporate three commercial units (circa 50sqm each) on the ground floor facing City Road, internal and external resident amenity spaces, and a private landscaped courtyard.”

In terms of the design, it will consist of a stepped form ranging from four to seven storeys, with a T-shaped footprint and a combination of red brick, grey brickwork, white render, and slate tile roofing.

Cllr Jon Shimmin said while it was a shame to lose a building of character, it was in need of regeneration and would provide desperately needed social housing for the area.

This sentiment was echoed by Cllr Garry Hunt, who said buildings such as this were once “bedrocks of working class experience” that were being lost, however he also accepted that there were no grounds for refusal.

The plans were approved unanimously by councillors in attendance at a Cardiff Council planning meeting held on Thursday, November 6.

The project is being led by the Draycott Group in partnership with Wales and West Housing Association.