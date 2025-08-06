Council approve plans for new school development

Lewis Smith – Local democracy reporter

Plans to build a new “net zero” school to replace a south Wales primary school have been given the go-ahead by the local authority.

The proposal which was first put forward in March of 2025, will now see the demolition of the existing Ysgol Gynradd Gymraeg Rhosafan and Tir Morfa Centre in Port Talbot to make way for a new school and sports pitch, along with play facilities and associated works.

The project was given the green light by council bosses at a planning committee on August 5, where members were told about the new facility that will eventually accommodate a total of 511 pupils, with nursery and childcare spaces as well as an Additional Learning Needs (ALN) Unit.

Adaptable

The school will also contain a Welsh immersion unit once completed with what is described as a “Winter Garden” to provide an adaptable learning space for pupils.

The Tir Morfa training centre which provides local adult education services, will also be incorporated into the new development.

Additionally, the new facility will provide 107 car parking spaces, along with 3 minibus spaces and 14 EV charging spaces and cycle parking.

Officers in attendance said they recommended the plans for approval with development expected to be carried out in phases for the school to continue to operate until the new site is built.

The report read: “The proposed primary school would be constructed while the existing school and community facilities remain operational, with partial demolition to some buildings to facilitate the development.

“Once the new replacement school has been completed the existing school and associated buildings would then be fully demolished.”

Sustainable

Rhosafan Primary School is located off Marine Drive in the Sandfields area of Port Talbot, approximately 500 metres north of the popular Aberavon Beach within a residential area.

The development is part of the Welsh Government Sustainable Schools Challenge Programme which supports the creation of schools that are environmentally sustainable and involve local communities.

It is one of only three sites chosen in Wales with the project expected to serve as a blueprint for school design and delivery in the future.

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr Suzanne Paddison of Sandfields West said: “It’s something that is really needed in the area and I think all residents of the ward and further afield are very happy that we’re going to have this Welsh medium primary school in Sandfields.”

Cllr Nia Jenkins, Neath Port Talbot Council’s cabinet member for education early years, added: “This marks a major milestone in the Council’s Strategic Schools Improvement Programme, which is focused on ensuring all pupils have access to high-quality education in modern, fit-for-purpose facilities.”

