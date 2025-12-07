Council approves ‘green’ cement mill promising skilled jobs

A new mill producing a “green” cement substitute could open in south Wales, creating several skilled jobs.

Members of the Newport City Council planning committee have backed the proposals for the new venture, which is earmarked for South Dock in the city’s port area.

The plans centre on the construction and operation of a roller mill to make the cement substitute from waste industrial products, including slag from blast furnaces.

The raw materials would be delivered to the mill by ship, and the cement substitute then distributed by road and rail.

Council planning officer Adam Foote said his department had no objection to the proposals, and would “welcome the creation of jobs in Newport – particularly skilled jobs which would provide stimulus to the wider local economy”.

Once up and running, the mill could also create “a number of jobs in the delivery and supply chain”, he added.

Mr Foote noted some concerns had been raised around flood risk and access to the site, as well as the existence of nearby nature sites.

He said the River Usk was of “significant ecological and environmental value, which must be protected”.

Richard Hunt, the planning agent for applicant CEM Minerals, told the committee the new mill would be “highly beneficial” and represent a “significant internal investment in South Wales and in Newport”.

“It is a multimillion-pound investment that will benefit not just the employees, but the wider economy through the product itself,” he added. “This is sustainable, there is a much lower carbon footprint for producing this form of cement.”

When asked by Cllr Matthew Pimm where the mill would source its raw materials, Mr Hunt said possible UK locations included “a huge amount” of furnace slag “sitting at Port Talbot, which has been deposited from the steel industry”.

Hazardous waste

Cllr Pimm also questioned whether the mill would produce any leftover byproducts or “hazardous waste”.

“There are no byproducts, there are no waste products,” replied Mr Hunt. “What you put into the mill comes out as the final product.”

He added the mill would include filters to prevent any of the cement escaping from the site.

Cllr Trevor Watkins said he was concerned about raw materials being brought in by ship and “stored on the dock”.

“If there is high tide and flooding, how is that going to be contained on the dockside?” he asked.

Mr Foote noted the proposed materials were “non-hazardous), and said the site was already being used for open storage in a “normal part of the function and role of the docks”.

Cllr Tim Harvey said he was “all for” the proposals.

“If it’s greener, and it stops [the raw materials] going to landfill, I think it’s a win-win,” he added.