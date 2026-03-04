Council approves key infrastructure to support steelworks transition

Lewis Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to extend a strategic and nationally-important piece of electricity infrastructure have been approved by the local council.

The major application, which was put forward by National Grid, would see the extension of the Margam 275kV substation located close to the A4241 Harbour Way, Neath Port Talbot in what was described as a vital step for Tata Steel’s electric arc furnace development.

The site is located on land between Tata Steel and the M4 close to the Margam Green Energy Plant.

Officers said if approved underground cables from the extended site would connect to a separate substation at Tata Steel to provide electricity for its new arc furnace which is currently being developed.

The works at the substation will include the erection of a gas-insulated switchgear hall with the demolition of the existing control and amenities building to make way for a new one.

They would also see works to improve lighting, CCTV, and car parking as well as improved internal access roads, a diesel generator, storage building, and water storage tank with a flood defence wall.

Officers said they recommended the plans for approval subject to the signing of a section 106 agreement to maintain an off-site ecological management area for a period of 30 years.

The report said: “It is noted that National Grid electricity transmission (NGET) substations do not directly supply residential properties, including Margam.

“The existing Margam 275kV substation currently feeds Grange substation, which supplies Tata Steel.

“The proposed extension is required to provide an upgraded facility and connection to the new Port Talbot substation located within the Tata Steelwork site which would supply the electric arc furnace.”

A key project

Speaking at the meeting Cllr Rob Jones of Margam and Taibach said: “This is a key project that I would hope all members of the planning committee would support in its application for approval.

“Without this substation extension taking place with Tata then the whole future of steelmaking in Port Talbot and the county borough is at serious risk.”

Cllr Tim Bowen added he would like to see National Grid start to build and enlarge more sites like this in order to capture the energy being produced at windfarm sites in the area.

The plans for the extended sub-station were later approved unanimously by all councillors at the planning committee.

They mark another step forward for the £1.25bn project for a new electric arc furnace to be built at Tata Steel’s Port Talbot site, which were approved by Neath Port Talbot council in February 2025.