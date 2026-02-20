Council approves parking fee rise but says season tickets ‘still a bargain’

Dale Spridgeon, Local Democracy Reporter

A north Wales council has approved changes to its parking fees and structures, which could bring in almost £80,000 but increase costs for users.

The changes made by Cygnor Gwynedd mean short stay car park enforcement hours will change from 10am to 4.30pm to 9am to 5pm, a move which could raise £78,000.

The council has also approved adjustments to Band 2 of the Long Stay Fee Structure, with the aim of raising a further £160,000.

Additionally, the £1.40 two-hour rate in long stay car parks has been removed and the four-hour fee goes up from £2.80 to £3.50.

The changes, netting a total of £238,000, were originally enable to proceed by the Cabinet last April, but had required “further consideration”, before a final decision following a consultation.

Some community councils had raised concerns, including Criccieth Town Council, which had opposed changes to the long stay fee structure citing “many locals and visitors using car parks for walks and an increase in the number of people parking on the street or not visiting at all”.

Bethesda Community Council had also felt “car park use has decreased since the introduction of charges”.

It believed that “a reduction in the number of motorists parking on yellow lines on the high street would decrease if the car park was free”.

But a council report had noted that changes to short term enforcement hours and the long term fee structure, together could “contribute around £238,000 of additional income” and were “a key part of the effort to ensure the financial viability of the Parking Service”.

The changes were agreed by the Cabinet, on February 10, 2026, when it also approved implementation of a new Off Street Parking Order.

Package

The changes had formed part of a fuller package approved last year, aimed at establishing a total £1,095,000.

Schemes already in operation since last April included raising fees at Pen y Gwryd to raise £40,000, increases to the annual and local car park pass by £5 per annum, £17,000 and higher fees for all environment car parks, all raising a combined total of £800,000.

With the changes, it had been designed to meet an annual income target of around £2.9 million, which a report said “.. continues to increase annually in line with inflation, and significantly reduces the pressure on the council’s budget”.

Changes, to the short-stay car park enforcement arrangements had followed an Environment Department review.

It noted that a reduction of enforcement hours introduced in 2021 – from 9am to 5pm to the current 10am to 4:30pm – had resulted in” a significant loss of income”.

It had been estimated that the council was losing £78,000, on Band 1 and 2 short-stay car parks.

Complaints

The council had also reviewed the Band 2 long-stay car park fee structure following a number of complaints.

A report described how, when a new structure was introduced in 2021, the options had been reduced to two fees, £5 for 12 hours and £10 for 24 hours and in response to public feedback, fees of £1 for 2 hours and £2 for 4 hours had been introduced, but had “affected income forecasts”.

The most recent long stay charge of £1.40 for two hours, has now been removed altogether, and the current four hour fee has gone up from £2.80 to £3.50.

“According to recent financial modelling, these adjustments could generate around £160,000 of additional gross income” the report said.

Cabinet Members approved extending the enforcement hours in short-stay car parks to 9am to 5pm, and and adjusting the band 2 long-stay fee structure”.

It is the council’s intention to proceed with the preparations to implement the changes from April 1, 2026.

Comparison

Cllr Huw Wyn Jones asked how parking in Gwynedd compared to other areas.

Assistant Head of Environment – Transport Gerwyn Jones said it was difficult to do a “like for like comparison due to different structures”.

However, he said “one of the pieces of feedback when we go out and stand by these parking payment meters, the feedback we get from visitors is that they are surprised that it is so cheap compared to the parking fees where they live.

“So, I think we have struck a balance between providing parking for local needs, but also generating income.”

However, he felt that the seasonal parking tickets available in Gwynedd were good value, working out at 40p a day.

He said the council provided a local parking ticket which allowed people to park at a long stay car park near to their home, costing £75 a year.

There was also a seasonal parking ticket for use in any long term carpark, a six months ticket was £72.50 and a 12 month ticket, £145, “which I think is a bargain,” he added.