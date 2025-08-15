Council approves plan to turn farmland into dog exercise facility

Dale Spridgeon – Local democracy reporter

A “great idea” by a young couple to turn farmland into a private dog exercise facility has won unanimous council support.

Dewi and Iola Roberts from Llangernyw had applied to Conwy planners for a change of use of a small agricultural field northeast of their property, Plas yn Trofarth.

The enterprise would see grazing land turned into a secure dog exercise field, complete with a small shelter, dedicated parking area, and landscaping works.

The facility would operate daily between 6am and 10pm, closing at 8pm, on Sundays and bank holidays, and would be accessible by pre-booked sessions.

Each 50-minute slot would allow use by up to two dog owners at a time, with access managed by a weekly code-lock system.

Parking

The plans also included parking space for up to three vehicles, new boundary fencing around the site, and a 2.4m timber shelter for users.

Fencing would also surround the proposed parking and turning area, where there would be a new access gate for patrons, and another access gate for a tractor.

Planners had felt the development was “not expected to be detrimental to the visual amenity” of the locality and a report noted the scheme “satisfactorily integrates into the landscape”.

Planning officers had felt the site was “well screened” by existing trees and shrubbery, with the nearest dwelling over 100m away, and most others more than a kilometre.

While situated within the Elwy and Aled Valley Special Landscape Area, the site was also considered “too small for viable agriculture”.

Due to the applicants’ relationship with a serving councillor, the proposal has been brought before the planning committee for transparency.

Demand

Public speaker planning consultant Jack Lally said the scheme was “a modest farm diversification,” seeking to make use of a small parcel of agricultural grazing land.

“There is a clear local demand for this facility which would serve both local residents and visitors of nearby tourism businesses,” he said.

“This scheme will help to sustain viability and secure a sustainable future of a rural enterprise at Plas yn Trofarth.”

Planning officer Ceri Thomas told the meeting that the site plan had been amended.

This had come after officers had noted the presence of a nearby watercourse and a potential flood risk.

It came after NRW had requested that a fence be relocated out of a flood zone, and away from the watercourse.

This had been demonstrated in a newly submitted drawing, which saw no further objection.

Planning officers had recommended that members be “minded to grant” conditional approval, and to authorise the development and building control manager to determine the application under delegation.

Cllr Jo Nuttall proposed accepting the proposal, saying it was “much needed” and a “great idea by a young couple,” and it was seconded by Cllr Gwennol Ellis.

The plan was unanimously approved.

