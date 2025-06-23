Council approves plans for football spectator stands made from shipping containers

Richard Evans – Local democracy reporter

Plans for new football spectator stands made from converted shipping containers have been granted by a council planning committee this week.

Mrs Lynda Griffiths applied to Conwy County Council for permission to erect two 40-foot converted shipping containers as stands at Y Morfa Leisure Centre, Morfa Avenue, Kinmel Bay.

The new stands will provide seating for 50 spectators and include wheelchair and disabled access.

The refurbished containers will be constructed from Corten Steel, described as a high-durability, corrosion-resistant material, and will be finished in Kinmel Bay Football Club’s colours in two shades of blue.

The existing leisure centre facilities include a main building, showers, toilets, kitchen, spa, squash courts, offices, an all-weather MUGA, a main football pitch, and a large grassed area used for tournaments, cricket, and sports days.

Cllr Alan Hunter proposed councillors went with planning officers’ advice. This was seconded by Cllr Austin Roberts, and the committee voted unanimously in favour of the planning application.

