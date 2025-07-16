Council approves plans for installation of VAR cameras

Bruce Sinclair, local democracy reporter

Plans to site VAR Video Assistant Referee cameras and works at Haverfordwest’s football ground have been approved by Pembrokeshire planners.

In the application to the County Council, the Football Association of Wales sought permission for the installation of a VAR video operations room and associated works at the clubs Bridge Meadow Stadium in the town.

A supporting statement through agent Wardell Armstrong said: “The Football Association Wales has recognised opportunities to strengthen, improve and build the standard of football and the image associated with Wales’s top football league.

Cymru Premier Strategy

“The launch of the Cymru Premier Strategy 2024-2030 has detailed plans to improve the standard of the Cymru Premier League’s club facilities, brands, and awareness, alongside strengthening the Cymru Premier ‘on pitch’ product over a six-year period.

“The implementation of VAR as part of this plan will allow referees to perform at the highest possible level, providing quality decision-making to benefit players, fans and television audiences.”

It says VAR “comprises of a Video Assistant Referee who is a qualified official that watches video footage of the game with access to multiple screens, angles and replays with the purpose of assisting the on-field officials to come to the correct decision,” adding: “VAR is used globally, currently assisting referees in associated football leagues of over 70 countries to minimise the risk of human error and to enable the referee to make the correct decision using video technology.

“VAR Light will be deployed in the Cymru Premier from season 2025/2026 covering all Cymru Premier matches. VAR Light works on the same principles as VAR – with a Video Assistant Referee but without a replay operator.”

Video Operations Room

It went on to say: “Imagery from VAR camera installations will be sent to a self-contained Video Operations Room, where the VAR will be situated. The match referee will undertake any recommended on-field reviews in a designated Referee Review Area adjacent to the pitch, where a monitor will be installed on match days.

“A review of the infrastructure at the Ogi Bridge Meadow Stadium has concluded that the Video Operations Room cannot be provided within existing buildings and as such it will be necessary to provide new additional accommodation.”

An officer report recommending approval said the plans for the installation of the timber Video Assistant Referee operations room “are of moderate scale and appear as subservient in form,” adding: “The finish materials are adequate and wouldn’t be at odds located within the existing infrastructure of the Bridge Meadow Stadium.”

