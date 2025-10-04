Council approves return to 30mph on 22 roads

Proposals to confirm traffic control orders for 22 of 25 sections of road were accepted by Anglesey County Council’s planning and orders committee on Wednesday.

Following a consultation period, the council then established a cross-party steering group to review public feedback over 47 routes across the island.

Of these, 25 were found to meet the criteria set out by the Welsh Government and subsequently included within seven Traffic Regulation Orders (TROs) across the Island.

This was in relation to lengths of roads to be exempted from the mandatory 20mph speed limits, as introduced in September, 2023.

Objections

Highways officer Alun Roberts presented the case for each of the 25 areas to establish how the authority should proceed with the Traffic Regulation Orders.

This process followed an extensive public consultation, with objections and comments included in a report.

The Llyn Maelog A4080 route had seen a proposal to extend the 40mph limit on the approach into Rhosneigr but this was rejected.

The current speed limit from Llanfaelog past Llyn Maelog towards Rhosneigr is 40mph prior to the start of a 20mph speed limit on entering the village, where the speed restrictions will now stay the same.

Newborough, which included the route in from Malltraeth, would also retain a 20mph limit.

The route at Lôn Groes, Gaerwen, will be decided at a later date,

At Rhosneigr, the Llyn Maelog route runs along the 4080 near the Oyster Catcher pub, local councillors and locals had asked to retain the 20mph limit due to it being was on an approach to the village in a popular walking area, close to a beach boardwalk and small car parking area

‘No real benefit’

Opposing the proposal Cllr Douglas Fowlie said he and fellow local councillors felt, there was “no real benefit from moving the 20 mph to a proposed 40 mph as proposed but many risks”.

“It is hard to justify using council resources, the money would be better spent on preventing speeding in the areas and maintaining the roads than moving the speed limit”.

He said that “the area had never a 40mph, it used to be a 30mph so we would be increasing speed when the rest of Wales is trying to reduce it”.

“I do agree there are not many houses there, but there is a lot of walkers, all year round, anyone familiar with the area knows that.

There are also people coming from the beach, past Llyn Maelog and into Rhosneigr. He added: “We have also developed the board walk at Llyn Maelog to encourage more people to go outside and stay active, if we moved from 20-to the proposed 40, there is actually a pedestrian crossing there..”

Cllr Neville Evans agreed the changes “didn’t make sense” and agreed the area was “very busy in the summer” and Cllr John Ifan Jones said that “a lot of people used the area to get the Oyster Catcher, attending music events and walking into Rhosneigr.

At Newborough, it was also decided that the 20mph was “appropriate” to be kept amid traffic calming efforts in the village.

Objections had noted proposed Active Travel improvement and that increasing traffic speeds could be “detrimental to effort”s to increase walking and cycling.

Speed issues, particularly when exiting the village towards Malltraeth had also been raised. But the report had noted “in view of this it is proposed that the proposed exception is not implemented and for an existing 20mph speed limit to remain in place”.

Feedback

Head of Highways, Waste and Property, Huw Percy, said: “I’d like to thank Ynys Môn residents for taking part in our consultation on reverting certain roads from 20mph back to 30mph.

“Following the consultation period, Anglesey Council established a cross-party Steering Group to review all applications arising from public feedback, covering 47 road sections across the island.

“Of these, 25 were found to meet the criteria set out by the Welsh Government and subsequently included within seven Traffic Regulation Orders (TROs) across the Island.

On October 1, 2025, the council’s planning and orders committee approved 22 of the 25 proposals to change roads from 20mph to 30mph.

“One proposal will be revised and reconsidered at a later date.

“Following the required statutory period, the council will now move forward with implementing the approved changes on the relevant roads across Anglesey.

“A list of all roads reverting back to 30mph will be available on our website in due course.”

The roads that are increasing from 20mph to 30mph, are:

TWRCELYN:

Amlwch A5025.

Bull Bay A5025.

Lon Parys-Ffordd Madyn.

CANOLBARTH MÔN:

Bodffordd A5 approach.

Rhosmeirch Coedana approach.

Llangefni Industrial Estate.

Talwrn old school road.

BRO’R LLYNNOEDD, CRIGYLL & BRO ABERFFRAW:

Caergeiliog A5.

Llanfachraeth A5025.

Llanfihangel yn Nhowyn RAF Valley.

Bryn Du.

Valley A5 Gorad approach.

BODOWYR:

Llanddaniel A5 approach.

Llanddaniel Ffingar approach.

Llanddaniel level crossing.

CYBI:

Trearddur Bay B4545.

Parc Cybi, Holyhead.

Victoria Road, Holyhead.

SEIRIOL & AETHWY:

Llanfairpwll A5025.

Llandegfan Ffordd yr Eglwys.

Llanfaes

LLIGWY:

Pentraeth Talwrn approach B5109.

Pentraeth Beaumaris approach B5109.

Benllech A5025

The three routes which will not change are:

BRO’R LLYNNOEDD, CRIGYLL & BRO ABERFFRAW:

Llyn Maelog A408 – stay the same

Newborough A480 – stay the same

BODWYR:

Lôn Groes, Gaerwen (to be decided)