Council approves stricter dog measures after lengthy public consultation

Lewis Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

A county council has approved an order for dog control measures following the results of a 12-week public consultation.

This will now see the implementation of a new Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) that covers all public spaces within the Bridgend County Borough after the previous order expired in 2022.

The new order will now require those in control of a dog to collect and properly dispose of dog faeces.

It will also require owners to carry suitable bags or other means of collecting faeces, and to put their dog on a lead when instructed to by an authorised officer – particularly where the dog is considered to be out of control or causing alarm or distress.

A report presented to council bosses in September 2026 said anyone who is believed to have committed an offence under the new order could be given a fixed penalty of £100.

The consultation around the issue began in March and received a total of 1,273 responses.

Results were said to be overwhelmingly in favour of implementing the new PSPO with 90.9% of respondents in agreement.

Others raised comments about dog fouling on playing fields and sports pitches, highlighting concerns over children’s safety and public health, as well as the ability of sports clubs and communities to make full use of the facilities.

It comes just months after a rugby player from Tondu was admitted to hospital due to an infection caused by the pitch being contaminated with dog mess.

Strong support

Speaking at the meeting Cllr Gary Haines said: “There was strong support for measures to tackle dog fouling and irresponsible dog ownership, and calls for enforcement activity around this issue.

“The consultation demonstrates a high level of public engagement with the proposed PSPO relating to dog fouling and dog control.

“The findings provide the council with valuable evidence regarding public opinion on the proposed measures.”

The new public order was approved unanimously by members in attendance.

It came alongside permission for a further consultation on a separate order prohibiting dogs from specified areas due to the number of concerns over dog fouling on surfaces used by children and sports clubs.

The deputy leader of the council Cllr Jane Gebbie said: “This is a sensible and proportionate next step to protect our playing fields while continuing to support responsible dog ownership across the county borough.”

Officers said they would be looking at which areas they should ban dogs from ahead of the consultation, such as formalised sports pitches and designated children’s play areas.

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