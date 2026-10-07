Council asked to approve 1am start for Fury v Joshua fight in Cardiff

Nation.Cymry staff/agencies

Cardiff Council has been asked to approve licence changes allowing Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua’s heavyweight fight to begin at around 1am at the Principality Stadium.

The application sets out plans for the ring walk to follow a short live music performance, with the stadium remaining open until 3.30am.

The bout is scheduled for December 11, but the changes to the venue’s premises licence needed for the early-hours event have yet to be approved.

Millennium Stadium plc has applied to extend the stadium’s permitted hours “on a very limited one-off occasion”.

The application seeks to extend permitted hours for boxing and wrestling entertainment from an existing cut-off of 1am to 3am on December 12.

A council spokesperson said: “This is to facilitate the proposed Anthony Joshua v Tyson Fury bout, with the ring walk commencing at 01:00.”

The licence variation seeks an extension for live music on the same date, to facilitate a short live performance immediately before the ring walk.

It also proposes an extension for recorded music, late-night refreshment and supply of alcohol until 3am, with the stadium closing time being moved to 3.30am.

The applicants added that the roof will be shut throughout the event and enhanced security and stewarding arrangements will be in place.

An application to vary a premises licence must be advertised, including by displaying a notice at or on the premises, for 28 consecutive days.

Members of the public and other authorities may make an objection to the Principality Stadium application, or a comment in support, until November 3.

If no relevant representations are received, the council must grant the application.

If objections are made then a council hearing will be held to consider them.

This may result in modifications to the conditions of the licence, or the application may be refused altogether.

Economic benefits

After the fight was announced last month, Cardiff Council leader Chris Weaver said: “The contest at Principality Stadium has the potential to bring significant economic benefits to the city and attract visitors from across the UK and beyond.

“Major events provide a welcome boost for local businesses, support jobs and showcase Cardiff to a global audience.

“There are still some arrangements to be finalised with the organisers, including any required changes to Principality Stadium’s premises licence, but we are looking forward to welcoming fans to the city for what promises to be an unforgettable night of boxing.”

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