Council asked to back major overhaul of local schools

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

Councillors are being asked to approve major changes to local school provision that could close several existing schools and replace them with new all-through schools for ages 3 to 19 and 3 to 11.

At Pembrokeshire County Council’s full council meeting of December 12, a recommendation before members asks that the Director of Education be authorised to undertake a public consultation on establishing a new 3-19 school, on a split site initially, but as part of a future investment to rebuild/extend Tenby’s Ysgol Greenhill site, or on a new site.

As part of that it also recommends Tenby Church in Wales Voluntary Controlled School and Ysgol Greenhill are discontinued.

A second part of the series of recommendations is a call to establish a new 3-11 primary school on the Saundersfoot School site “that encompasses the catchment of Saundersfoot and the catchment of Stepaside and Kilgetty, discontinuing Saundersfoot School and Stepaside school”.

A report for members says: “At a meeting of Cabinet on November 3, cabinet resolved that the [schools] Modernisation Working Group be requested to determine the final preferred outcomes in relation to the Tenby Area and that those recommendations be presented to full council in December 2025.”

It adds: “There are 534 surplus places in the primary sector in the Tenby area. There are 341 surplus places in the secondary sector in Greenhill School. Welsh Government does not set a fixed percentage or number of surplus places for schools, but there is guidance in the School Organisation Code and related documents.

“Surplus places should be minimised to ensure efficient use of resources and value for money. Historically, Welsh Government has considered 10 per cent surplus capacity as a reasonable planning margin for flexibility. When surplus places exceed 25 per cent, local authorities are expected to review provision and consider reorganisation or alternative use of space.

“In the Welsh context there are approximately 17 per cent surplus places in primary schools and 18 per cent in secondary schools. The Tenby area is 10 per cent above this in the primary phase at 27 per cent, and 10 per cent above in the secondary phase at 28.6 per cent”

In the case of Tenby Church in Wales VC it says the school has a surplus capacity of 38.1 per cent in 2025, and over a 25 per cent level for at least four years.

For Ysgol Greenhill it says the 1,194-pupil-capacity school has 877 pupils as of 2025, 28.5 per cent surplus places.

In the case of Saundersfoot Community Primary School, which has a capacity of 280 places, it says numbers were down to 151 by 2025, creating a surplus of almost half its capacity, (49.2 per cent).

For Stepaside, it says: “By 2025, enrolment is projected at 107, creating 101 surplus places—over half of the school’s capacity (50.5 per cent).”

The recommendations “to meet the council’s responsibility towards the planning of school places and ensuring a sustainable school estate to address the surplus places in the Tenby Area,” which will need public consultations, will be debated by members.

The meeting also includes two petitions opposing the potential closure of Manorbier and Ysgol Clydau, Tegryn, schools, after consultations on their futures were previously backed by councillors.